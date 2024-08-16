New Anti-Woke Streaming Service Merges Reality TV with Traditional Family Values

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Look out, Netflix.

We The Studios, a new “anti-woke” streaming service, recently announced its launch into the world of family-friendly entertainment.

It is the latest contributor to what some have dubbed the “parallel economy,” pushing back against woke corporations that have used the ESG movement and cancel culture in an attempt to force customers to submit to their radical beliefs.

Florida-based We The Studios joins a growing list of conservative-friendly entertainment options, including Utah’s Angel Studios and Bentkey, a streaming platform developed by the Nashville-based Daily Wire.

According to We The Studios founder and CEO Cara Leopardo, it aims to be unique, however, in that even left-leaning families fed up with Hollywood’s depravity might find its content appealing.

“We are committed to focusing on non-woke entertainment that is friendly, wholesome, and free of any political bias or agenda,” Leopardo told Headline USA via email.

“Unlike some platforms, we do not engage our viewers with activism; instead, we offer strictly entertainment that aims to educate and inspire,” she added. “In fact, that is our core mandate—to educate and inspire.”

Leopardo and her husband, Curtis, bring to the table their own experiences as Tinsel Town veterans, giving a polished and professional look to shows like Raising Reynolds, a reality series about a blended family of six “navigating small-town life with a twist,” which makes its debut on Sept. 3.

“Viewers are connecting with the heartfelt moments and the relatable experiences showcased in the series,” Leopardo said. “We are particularly excited to highlight a beautiful family like the Reynolds, as their story embodies the values and warmth we aim to represent in our programming.”

🎥 Exciting News Alert! 🎬

Get ready to meet America's Normal Family, where tradition meets modernity in the most unexpected ways. Join us on Sept 3rd, 2024, as we follow the journey of this unique family of six navigating small-town life with a twist. 🏡✨ pic.twitter.com/oIT6oLldJY — WeTheStudios (@WeTheStudios) August 10, 2024

Three other reality series are set to debut in the fall: Tito Ortiz vs. Sea Monsters, Kitchen Fight and #Super Influencer.

And at least three more shows—American Lockdown, Shop the Show and That Girl Lola are also featured on the platform’s subscription-based website as “coming soon.”

Leopardo previously starred in a reality series of her own on the E! network, The Casting Office, which showcased her own work as a casting agent.

“Although the show ultimately did not air past the pilot episode it inspired me to transition into producing reality tv—a natural progression from my casting background,” she said.

Curtis was an executive producer for several projects, including two feature-length horror movies, after having cut his teeth as a production assistant on the Larry the Cable Guy comedy Witless Protection.

He also managed a film fund with the partners of the Saw francise, Cara Leopardo said.

Both were executive producers of The Capones, a reality series about the descendants of Al Capone, which aired for one season on the Reelz Channel.

However, the family left the industry around 2013 “due to increasing progressive agendas that we felt were not in line with our values, especially as parents to young children.”

With their four kids in mind, they set about developing the idea for We The Studios.

“As a family-run network, we prioritize family values and include our cast members’ children in our programming and events,” Leopardo said. “Everything we produce is centered around wholesome content, ensuring that there is no debauchery in our network or at our events.”

The content available on the platform will cater to children ages 3 and older, with talent as young as 6 years old meant to appeal to younger audiences.

“By incorporating young talent, we aim to foster a sense of connection and engagement among our audience, making our shows enjoyable for the entire family,” Leopardo said.

They chose the bold name, “We The Studios,” as a nod both to their traditional values and to the broad cross-section of the public to whom they aim to cater their content rather than forcing viewers to bend to the out-of-touch sensibilities of a small minority of film-industry elites.

“It reflects our mission to highlight the diverse tapestry of people that make up our beautiful nation,” Leopardo explained. “We aim to showcase a variety of perspectives and stories, celebrating the richness of American traditions.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.