Thursday, August 15, 2024

Kamala Ignores RFK Jr.’s Offer to Drop Out of Race, Endorse Her in Return for Job

'No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / IMAGE: Yahoo Finance

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. contacted Kamala Harris, offering to drop out of the race and endorse her in exchange for a powerful position in her administration if she wins, but Harris ignored him.

The New York Post reported that RFK Jr., a 70-year-old independent presidential candidate from a famous family of Democrats, attempted to contact Harris’s campaign last week to arrange a meeting to discuss the offer.

“From the beginning of this campaign, we were saying people should be talking to each other. That is the only way of unifying the country,” RFK Jr. said.

He then said that dismissing or ignoring his offer would be a “strategic mistake” for Harris.

“I think they ought to be looking at every opportunity. I think it is going to be a very close race,” he said.

Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s campaign manager, said Harris and her team have yet to respond to the offer.

Even though he wasn’t working for Harris’s campaign, DNC spokesperson Matt Corridoni told CNN on Aug. 14, 2024, that Harris would never accept the offer.

“No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement,” he said.

Even without this response, it was obvious that the entire establishment, in general, and the Democratic Party, in particular, didn’t like RFK Jr., especially after they didn’t choose him as the Democratic presidential candidate this year when the other option was a senile Joe Biden.

Blaze Media reported that RFK Jr. also met with Trump last month in Milwaukee to discuss RFK Jr. possibly working for Trump in his administration.

RFK Jr. also contacted Joe Biden when he was still in the race.

“Mr. Kennedy is willing to meet with leaders of both parties to discuss the possibility of a unity government,” a spokesperson for RFK Jr. told the Post.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
