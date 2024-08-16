Quantcast
Teenage Vance Photo Assumes Meme Status as Left’s Smear Attack Backfires

'Pretending to be scandalized or offended by JD being a typical goofball in his youth is so dumb, this is a benignly funny pic and you know it...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Sen. JD Vance as an 18-year-old in high school (Daily Mail / Edits by Headline USA)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Talk about turning the tables.

Conservatives rallied around an “unearthed” photo of Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance as an 18-year-old, playfully posing next to three girls using urinals in a men’s bathroom. 

The photo, first published by the Daily Mail on Thursday, appeared in the 2003 yearbook of Middletown High School, Vance’s high school. 

The image shows a young Vance, then known as JD Hamel, smiling in a black shirt while standing next to the three girls, who are equally grinning at the camera. 

Despite the photo’s innocuous purpose—that is, celebrating the girls who were elected to student government positions—some leftist users on X attempted to use it against Vance.

Mike Sington, a former NBC Universal producer, was among the prominent figures leading the attacks, calling Vance “weird” for posing in the photo.

Sington, who previously faced backlash for inappropriately claiming Barron Trump was “fair game” after turning 18, failed in his smear of Vance.

“Pretending to be scandalized or offended by JD being a typical goofball in his youth is so dumb, this is a benignly funny pic and you know it,” journalist Michael Tracey commented on X, sharing the photo.

Other prominent figures on X swiftly mocked the left’s desperate attacks, turning the photo into a meme.

Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik shared edited images to depict Vance in various goofy and innocent scenarios.

“Leaked image of JD Vance not returning his shopping cart in high school. He’s COOKED,” Raichik joked, sharing a photoshopped image of Vance in a parking lot. 

X user MazeMoore, known for right-leaning content, quipped, “It gets worse. There is a rumor going around that Vance once added stuff to his Amazon cart and then signed off without checking out. How do you trust someone like that?”

Another user shared an altered image of Vance in front of a computer to jest he had downloaded music illegally. “JD Vance once illegally downloaded Linkin Park’s single ‘Crawling’ off the album Hybrid Theory using LimeWire,” the user wrote.

Republican activist CJ Pearson chimed in. “Oh no. JD Vance took silly pictures in high school! My heavens!” he sarcastically lamented.

At least one of women featured in the original urinal photo defended Vance, affirming the photo was meant to be a joke about women gaining student government positions that year in high school. “We thought it would be funny,” one of the women told the Mail.  

Nikki May, a former classmate, agreed, calling Vance “great student.” She added, “I am very proud to say I went to high school with JD and very impressed of the man he has become. I wish him all the best and I am rooting for him to succeed!”

May remains a friend of Vance on his personal Facebook page, Headline USA found.

Find below some of the meme and AI-generated versions of the Vance photo:

 

 

 

 

 

 

