Quantcast
Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Disney Backpedals w/ Cut Plot, Stresses Parents’ Role in Talking Trans Topics w/ Kids

'When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Disney Pride
A customer displays a new Disney Pride keychain. / IMAGE: Lisaland via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Disney backpedaled by scrapping a transgender storyline from an upcoming show and admitting discussions on gender and sexual identity should reserved for parents and their children, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Tuesday.

The Disney+ streaming series Win or Lose, which profile a co-ed middle school softball team named the Pickles, decided to cut the transgender plot “several months ago,” according to the outlet.

“When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline,” a spokesperson for Disney told The Hollywood Reporter.

The eight episodes of Win or Lose will focus on the lives of characters off-the-field as they prepare for their championship game, the outlet noted.

This includes episodes from the perspective of middle school player, parent, coach, and umpire characters.

Disney’s change of course comes roughly two years after the company inserted itself into Florida politics, taking a hard stance against the state’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill in 2022.

Disney launched an all-out attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and the piece of legislation, which Democrats outlandishly branded the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

In Feb. 2023, DeSantis retaliated by signing legislation replacing Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District with the Central Florida Tourism District, ensuring the company’s massive amusement park fairly paid its debts and taxes.

Disney waged a lawsuit after the Republican governor made clear his intent to dismantle its “corporate kingdom.”

However, Disney dropped its lawsuit in March. Walt Disney World President Jeff Wahle told CNBC that he was “pleased” to abandon the litigation in a statement issued at the time.

Disney’s decision to distance itself from making lesbian, gay, and transgender media for kids appears to be a savvy decision after previous leftist projects tanked at the box office.

Pixar’s June 2022 release Lightyear, which included a homosexual relationship, and Disney Animation’s Strange World, starring an openly gay main character, both failed to perform domestically and globally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

They earned just $226.4 million and $73.6 million.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Tucker Carlson Sabotaged Mike Pompeo’s Bid for Trump’s Cabinet
Next article
SHOCK POLL: Only 40% of Voters Under 30 Say UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Murder Unacceptable

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com