Biden Judge Cites Trans Identity in Giving Kavanaugh’s Attacker Light Sentence

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The transgender identity of the man who plotted to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh played a role in the lenient sentence he received, according to the judge in the case.

U.S. Judge Deborah Boardman, a Biden appointee, sentenced Nicholas John Roske on Friday to just eight years in federal prison. The DOJ had sought at least 30 years following his guilty plea.

Boardman said during sentencing that she considered multiple factors, including Roske’s newly-declared transgender identity.

‘A NATIONAL DISGRACE’: Federal Judge Deborah Boardman is facing criticism after sentencing Brett Kavanaugh’s attempted assassin, Nicholas Roske, to eight years in prison — far less time than the 30 years prosecutors were seeking. pic.twitter.com/OKayuZEbEh — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2025

Roske came out as transgender after being arrested and now goes by “Sophie,” according to court documents filed by his defense team.

Boardman also said she took into account President Donald Trump’s executive order mandating that federal inmates be held in facilities matching their biological sex.

At Roske’s sentencing, Boardman went further, delving into his personal background, according to the Daily Wire.

“Ms. Roske came out to herself as transgender in 2020 but kept it secret,” Boardman said, using female pronouns. “Ms. Roske’s sister came out as gay two years prior but Ms. Roske saw that their parents struggled to reconcile her sexuality with their religious beliefs.”

Boardman added: “I am heartened that this terrible infraction has helped the Roske family… accept their daughter for who she is.”

A Biden judge spent seven hours today justifying a shocking 22-year downward departure from sentencing guidelines for the man who attempted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, at one point saying she was glad the crime made his mom accept his transgender identity. pic.twitter.com/GEyc9exkmE — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 3, 2025

Roske had pleaded guilty to attempting to kill Kavanaugh at his Maryland home. He flew from Los Angeles to Virginia before taking a taxi to Kavanaugh’s neighborhood.

Roske’s plan was thwarted after he was stopped by U.S. Marshals protecting the justice’s house.

According to the DOJ, law enforcement found a stockpile of tactical gear in Roske’s suitcase and backpack. Items included a firearm, black tactical chest rig, a tactical knife and two magazines each containing 10 rounds of ammunition.

He also carried an extra 17 rounds of ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdrivers, nail punch, crowbar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles and lock-pick tools.