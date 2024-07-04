Nearly 2 Million Illegal Immigrants Have Escaped into Country under Biden

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Judiciary Committee released a report Wednesday, finding that nearly 2 million illegal immigrants have escaped into the U.S. during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Wednesday’s report detailed how the Biden administration has subsidized those illegal inflows through a variety of programs that make it easier for migrants to enter the country.

“With President Biden’s open-borders policies fueling a spike in illegal immigration at the southwest border, the number of illegal aliens released into the United States has eclipsed million, with at least 1.9 million known ‘gotaways’ escaping into the country,” the report said.

“Despite these historic numbers, the Biden Administration continues to incentivize mass illegal immigration into the United States.”

#BREAKING: New Report Details How the Biden-Harris Administration Funnels Tens of Millions of Taxpayer Dollars to Support Illegal Aliens Taxpayer-funded programs like the Young Adult Case Management Program (YACMP) and the Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP) provide a wide… pic.twitter.com/JH24Uwrg2w — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 3, 2024

Illegal immigration subsidies cited by the report include the Alternatives to Detention programs, the Young Adult Case Management Program, and the Case Management Pilot Program.

Those programs “provide a wide range of taxpayer-funded services to illegal aliens, including legal orientation, social services referrals, mental health support, and services to assist illegal aliens in returning to their home countries after being removed from the United States,” the report said.

“As a result, illegal aliens can receive assistance not only from their first days in the United States but also even after they have been ordered removed from the country,” the report added.

Wednesday’s Judiciary report comes on the heels of new data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which showed that more than 241,000 people were apprehended after illegally entering the U.S. in May. That month, the majority of illegal entries occurred at the southwest border of 170,723.

May’s numbers push the total number of apprehensions and encounters of illegal border crossers to more than 2.2 million in the first eight months of fiscal 2024.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.