Thursday, July 4, 2024

Nearly 2 Million Illegal Immigrants Have Escaped into Country under Biden

'Illegal aliens can receive assistance not only from their first days in the United States but also even after they have been ordered removed from the country...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - A migrant who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico to the U.S. works their way through and over concertina wire and box car barriers, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Abbott is expected to sign into law sweeping new powers that allow police to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally and gives local judges authority to order them to leave the country.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Judiciary Committee released a report Wednesday, finding that nearly 2 million illegal immigrants have escaped into the U.S. during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Wednesday’s report detailed how the Biden administration has subsidized those illegal inflows through a variety of programs that make it easier for migrants to enter the country.

“With President Biden’s open-borders policies fueling a spike in illegal immigration at the southwest border, the number of illegal aliens released into the United States has eclipsed  million, with at least 1.9 million known ‘gotaways’ escaping into the country,” the report said.

“Despite these historic numbers, the Biden Administration continues to incentivize mass illegal immigration into the United States.”

Illegal immigration subsidies cited by the report include the Alternatives to Detention  programs, the Young Adult Case Management Program, and the Case Management Pilot Program.

Those programs “provide a wide range of taxpayer-funded services to illegal aliens, including legal orientation, social services referrals, mental health support, and services to assist illegal aliens in returning to their home countries after being removed from the United States,” the report said.

“As a result, illegal aliens can receive assistance not only from their first days in the United States but also even after they have been ordered removed from the country,” the report added.

Wednesday’s Judiciary report comes on the heels of new data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which showed that more than 241,000 people were apprehended after illegally entering the U.S. in May. That month, the majority of illegal entries occurred at the southwest border of 170,723.

May’s numbers push the total number of apprehensions and encounters of illegal border crossers to more than 2.2 million in the first eight months of fiscal 2024.

