Black Lawmakers Recount Badass Trump Story on Handling Terrorists

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, shared a compelling story of President Donald Trump’s decisive handling of terrorists in Afghanistan during an interview on Tuesday.

Describing it as his “favorite President Trump story,” Hunt highlighted Trump’s assertive foreign policy, contrasting it sharply with President Joe Biden’s approach.

According to Hunt, Trump was negotiating an orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan and issued a stark warning to the Taliban about harming Americans.

“President Trump looked at the Taliban leader and said this, ‘I want to leave Afghanistan but it’s going to be a conditions-based withdrawal,’ … and he said, ‘If you harm a hair on a single American, I’m going to kill you,” Hunt recounted on the Sage Steele Show.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who was also present during the interview, corroborated the story.

Hunt noted the shock on an Afghan translator’s face at Trump’s remarks. Trump then insisted the translator convey his exact words to the Taliban leader.

“Trump said, ‘Tell him. Tell him what I said,'” Hunt stated.

Trump then dramatically produced a satellite photo of the Taliban leader’s home, handed it over, and left the room.

This threat had a profound impact. Hunt claimed that “for 18 months, not a single American was killed in Afghanistan.”

Donalds agreed, affirming, “Sure did.”

Describing Trump’s actions as “the definition of strength,” Hunt added, “That’s what I’m talking about and so, you can imagine that type of sentiment being around the world.”

Concluding the story, the Texas Republican stated, “If we have an embassy in another country, no one’s going to touch it because they’re going to be fearful … that’s how President Trump runs.”