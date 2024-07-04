Quantcast
‘Mr.’ Fauci, Concerned About Trump Victory, Gives Biden Medical Diagnosis

'Did he have a bad cold? Did he take an antihistamine to make him groggy? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Karine Jean-Pierre and Anthony Fauci
Karine Jean-Pierre and Anthony Fauci / IMAGE: @TownHall via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Dr. Anthony Fauci, the embattled former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, rushed to defend President Joe Biden following what many have called a “bloodbath” presidential debate. 

In an interview with CBS News on Thursday, Fauci suggested that Biden’s poor performance might have been due to cold medicine or simply a “bad night.” 

Drawing from his past interactions with Biden, Fauci asserted, “When you go into briefing him, you better really know your topic because he’s going to ask you very relevant questions and he’s very reflective on things and just doesn’t jump out with conclusions or anything.” 

Tellingly, Fauci deflected when CBS anchor Major Garrett asked if anything during the debate was “medically” alarming, referring to Biden’s memory lapses, constant gaffes and inability to defend his record coherently. 

“No, I can’t say. I think it would be inappropriate to say that Major, because when you’re looking at someone on a one-shot basis, you just don’t know what could happen,” the leftist doctor replied.

The White House has claimed, without evidence, that Biden’s poor performance was due to a bad cold rather than cognitive issues or age. At 81, Biden is the oldest president in American history. 

Fauci echoed this defense during the CBS interview, stating, “Did he have a bad cold? Did he take an antihistamine to make him groggy? We don’t know what went on—and I think it would be unfair and inappropriate to trying to diagnose something from a 90-minute clip.” 

Fauci’s comments come as he promotes his latest book, On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service, in which he discusses his tenure as the chief COVID-19 czar during the Trump and Biden administrations.

He retired in 2022 after a brief stint as Biden’s chief medical advisor, a post he began in January 2021. He was the director of NIAID since 1984.

Ever since leaving government, Fauci has spent much of his retirement on cable news attacking conservatives and helping Biden.

