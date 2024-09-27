NBC Shill Claims ‘Misogyny’ (Not Inflation) to Blame for Kamala’s Low Marks on Economy

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Notorious left-wing media shill Andrea Mitchell claimed Wednesday that presidential candidate Kamala Harris was polling poorly with respect to her ability to manage the nation’s economy because of misogyny among voters, Breitbart reported.

Mitchell, NBC News’s chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent, delivered the line in her show, MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, while speaking with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn.

“Our latest polling shows that Kamala Harris, on the economy, is nine points behind Donald Trump,” Mitchell said at the start of the segment.

“What has to happen to try to narrow that gap on the economy, which is what most people care about?” she then asked Casey.

Casey replied by blaming corporations for being greedy, but soon Mitchell stepped in and stole the show, blaming men for “lagging behind” their female counterparts.

“There’s probably a lot of misogyny going on there also, because men are still lagging behind in the polling,” Mitchell claimed, adding that, “that’s hard to quantify.”

Still, Mitchell was certainly correct to argue that men are far more likely to support GOP candidate Donald Trump—if that can be called “lagging behind”—than women, whether that is because of misogyny or some other reason.

According to an MSNBC report following the 2020 election, women went approximately 57 % for the Biden–Harris ticket compared to 42% for Trump.

And yet, there may be reasons other than misogyny for Harris to be down in economic polls—not the least of which was the very successful Trump economy that began shortly after the November 2016 election and lasted until the March 2020 pandemic crash.

Even then, Trump had managed to achieve a respectable start to economic recovery with the arrival of vaccines before record Bidenflation crippled the American middle class under Harris’s watch.

In a last-ditch effort to salvage Harris’s reputation, mainstream economists teamed up with the media to endorse Harris and promote her economic vision.

“The choice in this election is clear: between failed trickle-down economic policies that benefit the few and economic policies that provide opportunity for all,” the endorsement document said.