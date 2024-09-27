Quantcast
Thursday, September 26, 2024

Biden in Full-Fledged Denial about Coup on ‘The View’

'I found myself having used more time than I would have ordinarily to, you know, pass the torch...'

Posted by Victoria Cook
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden checks the time during a press conference. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Victoria Cook, Headline USA) President Joe Biden insisted Wednesday that abandoning his  reelection campaign was his decision because his successful presidency had left him with time to spare, as reported by the New York Post.

The 81-year-old appeared to be in denial during his appearance on The View about the internal coup that Democrat party elites undertook, threatening to invoke the 25th amendment to have him declared unfit for office, as well as yanking all his financial support.

He repeated the scripted sentiment he gave at the Democratic National Convention—he was honored to serve and loved his job but he loved his country more.

He then said that he thought it was “better” for him to step down.

Even so, Biden seemed reluctant to answer, measuring his words carefully. 

When host Sara Haines asked if he was at peace with his decision, Biden replied affirmatively before adding that he was supposed to be a “transitional president,” as he pledged to be during the 2020 debates, when concerns over his age first arose.

“I found myself having used more time than I would have ordinarily to, you know, pass the torch,” he claimed.

Biden’s “decision” came almost a month after his first presidential debate with President Donald J. Trump, which showcased his limited cognitive functions. Immediately following, Democrats called for Biden to remove himself from the presidential race.

The duplicitous scheme was enough to draw a rare rebuke from leftist host Whoopi Goldberg. “I don’t like the way they did it,” she observed. “I didn’t like the way it was done publicly.”

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, R-Calif., played a key role in removing Biden from running, unabashedly wielding her political power to force him out.

Biden did not answer host Alyssa Farah Griffin when she asked about his relationship with Pelosi.

Instead, Biden acknowledged that some people wanted him to step aside so they could get ahead, though he did not name those people.

“But that wasn’t the reason that I stepped down,” he claimed. “I stepped down because I started thinking about [my age].”

Biden joked that he was getting too old to remember his age, which was met with laughter from the hosts and audience.

Biden’s age has long been a subject of concern, although many Democrats only decided it was serious enough to act when faced with the prospect of his political defeat to Trump, and not the alarmingly haphazard execution of his official duties.

Biden has maintained, contrary to what most polls indicated he was in a strong position to win again.

“I was confident I would beat Trump,” Biden said. “He’s a loser.”

Nonetheless, some have speculated that Biden may quietly be disgruntled about his Democratic mistreatment. Shortly after the Sept. 10 debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden donned a MAGA hat given to him by a Trump supporter while commemmorating the Sept. 11 anniversary in New York.

