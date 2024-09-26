Quantcast
Kamala Appears Confused When Asked How She’ll Pay for Her Policies

'It's complicated, right?'

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris appeared genuinely confused when asked this week how she would secure funding for her proposals if Republicans still control Congress after November’s election.

Harris sat down with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday for her second ever solo interview. At one point, Ruhle asked Harris how she would find the spending for an increased child tax credit or downpayment assistance for first-time homebuyers if she’s unable to pass legislation.

“If you can’t raise corporate taxes, or if the GOP takes control of the Senate, where do you get the money to do that? Do you still go for those plans and borrow?” Ruhle asked.

“Well…but, we’re going to have to raise corporate taxes,” Harris replied, with a look of confusion.

“We’re going to have to make sure that the biggest corporations and billionaires pay their fair share,” she continued. “That’s just it. It’s about paying their fair share.”

She did not explain how she plans to raise the corporate tax rate without congressional support.

Harris also dodged a question from Ruhle on how she plans to ensure U.S. businesses hit with an increased corporate tax rate stay in the U.S.

“Well, listen, I work with a lot of CEOs,” Harris said. “I have spent a lot of time with CEOs. And I’m going to tell you that the business leaders who are actually part of the engine of America’s economy agree that people should pay their fair share.”

Ruhle admitted afterwards that Harris didn’t give clear or direct answers to her questions, but argued those non-answers don’t really matter.

“It’s complicated, right?” Ruhle told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes afterward.

“We’re a country of 330 million people, our economy is complicated,” she continued. “… And one could watch that and say, ‘Well, she didn’t give a clear, direct answer.’ That’s OK, because we are not talking about clear or direct issues.”

Harris’s critics, however, offered a different explanation.

“She’s just an idiot,” wrote commentator Drew Hernandez.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., agreed, arguing Harris doesn’t even seem to know basic economics.

“Kamala Harris is the first ever AI presidential candidate,” he wrote on X. “It’s embarrassing.”

