Nasty ‘Newcomers’: Footage Shows 100s of Illegals Stampeding Texas Guard

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Harrowing video footage captured the moment when a small group of illegal aliens broke through a border fence, nearly trampling over a group of Texas National Guards blocking their illegal entry into the U.S.

The video, recorded by the New York Post, depicted hundreds, mostly men, raising their arms and pushing the guardsmen through the first set of razor-wire fencing.

The footage reveals the illegal aliens grappling with the guardsmen over the wire, which seemed to have been broken moments before.

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

The guardsmen attempted to regain control by lining up across from the illegal aliens, but their efforts were futile.

Overpowering the guardsmen, the illegal aliens ran toward another section of the border wall, where they encountered more National Guardsmen.

“Watch it! Watch it!” a guardsman shouted to another as the illegal aliens breached the fence.

BREAKING: A riot just broke out here in El Paso Hundreds of migrants decided they had enough of TX National Guard returning them to Mexico and rushed the border wall here. Thankful to be here w/ @JamesBreeden pic.twitter.com/sY84y8QiYi — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

“Please, they’re hitting us,” a man with a Venezuelan accent is heard saying in Spanish to an agent across the second fence. It isn’t immediately clear whom he was referring to: the human smugglers, drug cartels, or other illegal aliens.

“Get the f*ck back,” a guardsman shouted, as the rowdy group of illegal aliens pleaded, “Help! Help,” in Spanish.

Jennie Taer, the Post reporter who captured the video, described the scene as “absolute chaos.”

Bill Melugin, a Fox News correspondent, confirmed through Texas sources that the group consisted of “several hundred illegal aliens,” most of whom were single adults.

At least one individual was arrested for assaulting a soldier, with more arrests imminent, reported Melugin on Twitter.

Update: Per Texas law enforcement source, this involved a group of several hundred illegal aliens, mostly single adult men who rushed the soldiers, and one has been arrested so far for assaulting a soldier. More arrests likely coming for destruction of property & more assaults. https://t.co/fea8QDEdXs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 21, 2024

The video garnered millions of views on Twitter, including reactions from lawmakers and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who blamed the Biden administration for the border chaos.

Every American should witness this chilling footage. This is the result of the Biden Administration refusing to secure our border and protect America. https://t.co/oWaxqGRcXO — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 21, 2024

The rampant illegal immigration has led critics to label the illegal aliens as “newcomers,” as the Biden administration has slowed the deportation process.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced historic impeachment by the House of Representatives, marking the first time a cabinet member had faced such an embarrassment since 1876.

At the crux of the impeachment were rampant illegal immigration and Mayorkas’s misleading claims before Congress that the southern border was secured.

Some of the newly arrived illegal aliens have been accused of carrying out high-profile crimes, such as the brutal murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, rape and other sex crimes, the attempted murder of police officers, brutal beating of two NYPD officers, pickpocketing and other theft across the country.