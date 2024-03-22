Quantcast
Thursday, March 21, 2024

Another Red State Plans Texas-Style Law to Arrest, Deport Illegals

'Americans deserve nothing less...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing a new law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Iowa decided to move forward with a bill that would allow local police to arrest illegal aliens inside the state who had previously been deported.

According to the text of the bill, Senate Bill 2340, entering or re-entering the state as an illegal is a crime if he or she has previously been deported or denied admission to the United States, according to Fox News.

As of March 21, 2024, the bill has passed the Senate and the House and now heads to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’s desk for signature. Reynolds said she would sign the bill, which would take effect in July of the same year.

“President Biden and his administration have failed to enforce our immigration laws and, in doing so, have compromised the sovereignty of our nation and the safety of its people. States have stepped in to secure the border, preventing illegal migrants from entering our country and protecting our citizens. Americans deserve nothing less,” she said.

The Iowa bill is just one of the laws bills moving through state legislatures, with the states of New Hampshire, Tennessee and Oklahoma proposing similar bills to crack down on illegal immigration.

However, the most famous bill of that kind is S.B. 4 which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, into law in December of last year, allowing police to arrest illegals and for judges to order them deported.

In January 2024, the Biden administration sued the state, arguing that the law encroaches into federal territory and citing a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that shut down parts of an Arizona law that sought to empower state and local officials, the news source reported.

“S.B. 4 will not only make communities in Texas less safe, it will also burden law enforcement and sow chaos and confusion at our southern border. S.B. 4 is just another example of Republican officials politicizing the border while blocking real solutions,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

