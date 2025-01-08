Quantcast
Wednesday, January 8, 2025

N.C. Supreme Court Blocks Certification of One of Its Own Amid Suspected Vote Fraud

'In the absence of a stay from federal court, this matter should be addressed expeditiously because it concerns certification of an election...'

Posted by Editor 3
Anderson Clayton
North Carolina state Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton, left, speaks about the pending election for a state Supreme Court seat at a news conference on Capitol Square in Raleigh. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) North Carolina’s highest court blocked on Tuesday the certification of a November election result for one of its own seats so it can review legal arguments by GOP challenger Jefferson Griffin.

Democrat ballot “curing” reversed Griffin’s 10,000 vote lead over Democratic Associate Justice Allison Riggs to a deficit of 734 votes.

The ultimate winner gets an eight-year term on a Supreme Court where five of the seven current justices are registered Republicans.

The State Board of Elections dismissed last month Griffin’s written protests challenging the ballots.

That initiated a timeline in which the board would issue a certificate confirming Riggs’s election this Friday—ending the litigation—unless a court stepped in.

Tuesday’s order stops such certification and tells Griffin and the board to file legal briefs with the justices over the next two weeks.

Lawyers for Griffin, who is a judge on the intermediate-level state Court of Appeals, initially asked the state Supreme Court to intervene three weeks ago.

But the elections board quickly moved the matter to federal court, saying Griffin’s appeals involved matters of federal voting and voting rights laws.

Griffin disagreed, and so did U.S. District Judge Richard Myers, who on Monday returned the case to the state Supreme Court.

Myers wrote that Griffin’s protests raised “unsettled questions of state law” and had tenuous connections to federal law.

Hours later, Griffin’s attorneys asked the state Supreme Court for the temporary stay, which the court granted.

“In the absence of a stay from federal court, this matter should be addressed expeditiously because it concerns certification of an election,” Tuesday’s order read.

The order said that Riggs recused herself from the matter and that Associate Justice Anita Earls, the other Democrat on the court, opposed the stay in part because the “public interest requires that the Court not interfere with the ordinary course of democratic processes as set by statute and the state constitution.”

Attorneys for the State Board of Elections and Riggs quickly filed appeals of Myers’s decision with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which could potentially order the case be maintained under federal legal jurisdiction.

Barring intervention by federal appeals judges, the state Supreme Court would essentially be asked to decide the winner for one of its own seats.

A Griffin legal brief said that he would anticipate winning the race if the ballots he contends are unlawful are excluded from the tally.

The state GOP has said that Griffin and the party are seeking to ensure every lawfully cast vote is counted.

Most of the ballots that Griffin is challenging came from voters whose registration records lacked either a driver’s license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number—which a state law has required be sought in registration applications since 2004.

Other large categories of votes that Griffin is challenging were cast by overseas voters who have never lived in the U.S. but whose parents were deemed North Carolina residents; and by military or overseas voters who did not provide copies of photo identification with their ballots.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Lawsuit: Alleged Insurance CEO Assassin Obtained His Gun Via ‘Black-Market Operator’
Next article
Leaked Memo Requesting Paramedics at Inauguration Sparks Alarm

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com