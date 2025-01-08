Lawsuit: Alleged Insurance CEO Assassin Obtained His Gun Via ‘Black-Market Operator’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A recently filed lawsuit alleges that Luigi Mangione, the suspected murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, obtained his murder weapon via a “black-market operator.”

Mangione reportedly used a 3D-printed “ghost gun” for his murder—specifically, a Chairmanwon V1, which is a variation of a partially 3D-printed Glock-style design known as the FMDA 19.2, according to the tech publication Wired.

The accusation that Mangione obtained the weapon from a “black-market operator” comes from 3D gun group Defense Distributed, which is in a copyright dispute with another entity called Gatalog, which deals in digital firearms information.

According to Defense Distributed, Gatalog has illegally trafficked in the digital firearms information that Defense Distributed handles legally.

“The Gatalog is a black-market operator in the worst sense,” Defense Distributed alleged in a Dec. 27 counterclaim against Gatalog, which is also suing over copyright issues.

“Just days after Defense Distributed filed its original pleading, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer used 3D-printed weaponry (a pistol and suppressor) that The Gatalog provided 3D printing files for in violation of the Commerce Department’s EAR regime (the pistol) and the State Department’s ITAR regime (the suppressor),” the counterclaim stated.

“While at first The Gatalog members’ social media posts foolishly touted The Gatalog’s role in this tragedy, they soon thought better and pivoted to a full-scale coverup. Pertinent internet accounts are being deleted left and right by the very same individuals that Defense Distributed originally accused of spoliation.”

Gatalog has strongly denied Defense Distributed’s allegations. An attorney for the group told the Florida Bulldog that Defense Distributed’s counterclaim was a “harassment lawsuit” intended to divert attention away from his copyright lawsuit. He also reportedly said the assertion that The Gatalog is a criminal organization “is completely unfounded.”

Meanwhile, Mangione is charged with murder as an act of terrorism over the Dec. 4 killing of Brian Thompson.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said last month that Thompson’s death on a midtown Manhattan street “was a killing that was intended to evoke terror. And we’ve seen that reaction.”

Mangione’s New York lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, declined to comment.

