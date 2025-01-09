Quantcast
Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Leaked Memo Requesting Paramedics at Inauguration Sparks Alarm

'What concerned me was that this has never been requested before, especially not from HHS...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Veterans Affairs Department
The Veterans Affairs Department displays its seal. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Department of Veterans Affairs insider shared a Department of Health and Human Services memo with James O’Keefe’s O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) that requested “presidential inauguration [medical personnel] support deployment.”

“What concerned me was that this has never been requested before, especially not from HHS,” the VA insider said.

The revealed internal memo requested medical personnel before the 2025 presidential inauguration and detailed a formal appeal for paramedics, emergency nurses and doctors.

Derrick Jaastad, the Executive Director for the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Office of Emergency Management, told O’Keefe that he “was not with the organization, so [he] can’t speak” about whether it was typical for the Office of Emergency Management to administer this kind of memorandum for previous inaugurations.

An OMG journalist also contacted Public Affairs Specialist Kurt M. Rauschenberg, asking him whether the deployment of medical personnel by HHS was typical for a presidential inauguration. Rauschenberg also avoided answering the question by stating that he “can’t speak to previous inaugurations.”

OMG also stated that it didn’t receive an explanation after requesting additional information from the HHS via the Freedom of Information Act.

“The Citizen Journalism Foundation (CJF) supports whistleblowers, including federal government sources, by covering legal fees, offering advocacy, and helping ensure their stories are heard,” O’Keefe wrote on Twitter, including the organization’s website, as well as OMG’s Signal phone number and email address.

O’Keefe also attached the screenshots of the memo to one of his posts.

Conservatives on Twitter responded on Twitter, suggesting that the reason why the memo was released was because the Left allegedly plans to organize a terrorist attack.

“We need people independent of the Trump campaign, & the government to watch over DC on inauguration day. Supposedly, he saw a truck with explosive fertilizer & a suicide bomber inside,” @A9000D wrote.

Others also pointed out that the government would try to make it look either like Iran or Russia to find an excuse to start the Third World War.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
