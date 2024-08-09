(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Project Veritas recently revealed that Muslims in Hamtramck, Mich., stole the election, and leftists in town who previously were in favor of the “diverse” and “oppressed” minority group are now having buyer’s remorse after all-Muslim City Council started wielding power to make the town a small Islamic nation.

🚨 BREAKING: Progressive Democrats Say Muslims Used VOTER FRAUD to Secure Power in Michigan “These guys go door to door and take people’s ballots. They bully them… intimidate.” – August Gitschlag, Certified Michigan Elections Official “If everything’s good, we can drop [the… pic.twitter.com/ggAxZC5CB2 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) August 5, 2024

Among the descriptions of voter fraud within the Muslim communities collected by Project Veritas were threats of intimidation, bribery and secret “midnight meetings” where blank absentee ballots are auctioned to the highest bidder, who is often the elected official.

Local Democrats said that Muslims have been trying to steal the election for over twenty years. They were able to succeed only in 2021, putting an end to the 100 years of Polish political power.