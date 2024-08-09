Muslims Stole Election to Get Power in Leftist State

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Project Veritas recently revealed that Muslims in Hamtramck, Mich., stole the election, and leftists in town who previously were in favor of the “diverse” and “oppressed” minority group are now having buyer’s remorse after all-Muslim City Council started wielding power to make the town a small Islamic nation.
Among the descriptions of voter fraud within the Muslim communities collected by Project Veritas were threats of intimidation, bribery and secret “midnight meetings” where blank absentee ballots are auctioned to the highest bidder, who is often the elected official.
Local Democrats said that Muslims have been trying to steal the election for over twenty years. They were able to succeed only in 2021, putting an end to the 100 years of Polish political power.
Local leftists admitted that they don’t like the new rules implemented by Muslims, adding that burqas, animal sacrifice and the Muslim call to prayer blasting through city loudspeakers five times a day are now standard.
A former Hamtramck mayor, Karen Majewski, said she is “absolutely positive” that she was ballot harvested out of office in 2021.
“This is another thing that you can’t say out loud. The absentee ballots are being filled out in people’s dining rooms by the candidates,” she said.
However, nobody wants to point out the apparent crime because the town’s leftists are too afraid that somebody is going to call them racist.
“So, who’s going to say ‘brown-skinned people are… doing election fraud?’” – Majewski said.
Democrat city council hopeful Lynn Blasey also claimed that she didn’t win the election because it was stolen by her Muslim political opponents, current Councilmen Mohammed Hassan and Abu Musa, who “won” because of coordinated ballot harvesting campaigns.
When Project Veritas met with Councilman Abu Musa and confronted him with the claims of voter fraud and secret ballot auctions by playing the audio recordings detailing the allegations, Musa not only didn’t deny the existence of the “midnight meeting,” but also claimed fellow councilman Mohammed Hassan illegally purchased 300 ballots in 2023.
In 2020, Project Veritas revealed another vote fraud scheme that was linked to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.