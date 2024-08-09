‘Comics for Kamala’ Lambasted for Cringey Lack of Humor

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Following the success of unintentionally comical Zoom rallies such as “White Dudes for Harris,” a group of Hollywood comedians gathered for an awkwardly un-funny Zoom meeting of their own, dubbed Comics for Kamala, the Daily Wire reported.

The star-studded virtual fundraiser on Monday reportedly collected $460,000 dollars for Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign, Variety reported.

Headlining the event was actor Ben Stiller, who began by praising the Democrat presidential nominee’s much ballyhooed cackle.

“It’s beautiful when she laughs because she’s a real person,” Stiller claimed.

The Zoolander star also called Harris an “historic candidate,” because she is “going to be the first woman president,” and because “she’s Indian, she’s black—she’s everything.”

The comment followed recent debate within the black community and elsewhere over whether Harris, whose father was a mixed-race Jamaican, can truly lay claim to being an African American.

“I’ve known her a long time, indirectly, and she was always of Indian heritage and only promoting Indian heritage,” observed former President Donald Trump during a recent Q&A session with black journalists. “I didn’t know she was black until a couple of years ago.”

However, Stiller brushed aside the controversy, saying it was “incredible” that “you can be more than one thing.”

In another cringe-worthy moment, he even admitted to fully embracing self-hatred on the ground that he is white.

“You know, I’m Jewish and Irish,” he noted. “I wish I was black. Every white, Jewish guy wishes he was black.”

Other celebrities on the call reportedly included:

BREAKING: Rosie O'Donnell admits on the Comics for Kamala call that she bought 100 Kamala Harris t-shirts and will not be taking them off until Harris is elected. "The day President Biden stepped down, the most glorious act of generosity and patriotism, I went out and bought a… pic.twitter.com/FqAr9eZiyy — Stu (@thestustustudio) August 6, 2024

Fittingly, the woke performers turned off the comments to prevent any hecklers from hurting their feelings as they dished out a hefty dose of vitriol toward the GOP candidate.

“Comics For Kamala” lol Notice comments are turned off pic.twitter.com/fEdd8dnL1H — HiDadSoup (@HiDadSoup) August 6, 2024

The event was the latest touchstone in what many have observed appears to be a slow and excruciating death of left-wing comedy as cancel culture and safe spaces take root in the party once considered to be the more subversive and anti-Establishement.

The Kamala Harris era will be looked back on like Stephen Colbert dancing with a costume syringes and Bill de Blasio munching on Shake Shack to convince people to get the vax. Unprecedented levels of lying and cringe from the most mentally ill population the world has ever seen. https://t.co/SLNQxhnbwu — ᴍᴇᴅ ɢᴏʟᴅ 🐒 (@MedGold_) August 6, 2024

While network programs such as Saturday Night Live, and talk-show hosts like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon sink under the weight of their insipid, socially conscious propaganda, Fox News pundit Greg Gutfeld has replaced them as the dominant force in late-night programming and satire site the Babylon Bee has far supplanted its left-wing counterpart, The Onion.

Remember how pathetic the propaganda was? Stephen Colbert dances to a "vaccine" song praising the jab. pic.twitter.com/ypobAPrWeY — Awake in Belfast (@AwakeinBelfast) September 4, 2022

Jimmy Fallon singing about the new COVID-19 variant is as cringe as you'd expect. Also, Jimmy needs new writers. Stephen Colbert did this over a year ago, and it sucked then. pic.twitter.com/90mvusqt3k — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, making its debut just two days prior to the Comics for Kamala cringefest was Joe Rogan’s newly released Netflix special, Burn the Boats, which made light of topics including the COVID pandemic and the transgender movement.

Rogan—who last year opened up his own comedy club in Austin, Texas, which several news outlets labeled “anti-woke”—pointed out that comedy, by virtue of its transgressive nature, is be anti-woke, because wokeness is the default mass opinion.

Joe Rogan transforms Austin's Ritz Theater into anti-woke comedy club https://t.co/s7sT0RGjir — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) March 12, 2023

“Anti-woke,” the red-pilled podcaster said during his stand up bit. “Isn’t that just comedy?”

Trump himself has often been noted for his bold and subversive humor, which has proven to be a draw at his highly successful rallies.

OMG Trump is so funny 🤣😂😂 He gets shot last week and today he’s making fun of his own hair. —— “I looked up and was like WHOA!”

🤣🤣😂 Drop a . If you live this man. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JooLAmwu8w — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) July 20, 2024

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.