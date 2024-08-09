AI Analysis Reveals the Scope of Media’s Pro-Kamala Propaganda Push

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) An AI-driven analysis of the American news coverage over the past three months has revealed that after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and Kamala Harris took his place, the mainstream media started massively promoting Harris by writing non-stop articles with positive headlines.

The Daily Mail reported that Permutable AI’s study of 130,231 headlines from 550 news outlets over the past three months showed a small spike in Donald Trump’s “sentiment” rating after he was almost assassinated in Butler, Pa. However, by the following week, that spike had been replaced by a surge in Harris’s sentiment rating.

“We all thought that the assassination attempt was going to strengthen his hold, but… we don’t see that to be the case. It’s kind of plateauing, whereas Kamala Harris’s sentiment is actually increasing through time. And it’s not only increasing. We saw an explosion in volumes for the past two or three weeks,” Wilson Chan, chief executive of Permutable AI, said.

The company used its “sentiment analysis” algorithm to examine the two presidential candidates. The news source reported that the algorithm assigns a score between 0 and 100, with 100 being the most positive, for each headline associated with the candidates’ names.

The results showed that Harris had seen higher-scoring headlines in the last two of three months. Trump temporarily took the lead between the end of May and the end of June.

Even though Trump has generally maintained a larger volume of headlines in the past three months, headlines about Harris jumped after she replaced Biden in the race. “Coincidentally,” the gap between Harris and Trump’s sentiment ratings grew as soon as she replaced Biden.

“She maintains a comfortable lead in terms of sentiment. And the volumes will be here to stay. We expect there to be persistent volume because she is now the leader of the party,” Chan added.