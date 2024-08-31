MURDOCK: RFK Jr. Asks Trump What He Can Do for His Country as Dems Attack Free Speech

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of President Donald J. Trump is a marvel to behold. It is astonishing that such a prominent member of America’s quintessential Democrat family embraced the most conservative Republican nominee since President Ronald Reagan.

If a majority of Kennedy’s roughly 6% of likely voters support Trump on Nov. 5, they could compose the 3.1% that he might need to edge Vice President Kamala Harris in a photo finish.

But Kennedy should add value beyond Election Day. If re-elected, Trump should ask him to chair a new Presidential Commission to Make Free Speech Great Again.

Kennedy and his commissioners should investigate federal assaults on the First Amendment—most notoriously Washington, D.C.’s election-interference campaign to censor news coverage of Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell.

“The FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma,” Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wrote House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R–Ohio, on Monday.

After the Oct. 14, 2020, New York Post exposed Hunter’s laptop and its evidence of the Bidens’ dodgy international deals, “we sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply,” Zuckerberg acknowledged. “It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story.”

After conferring with Biden–Harris campaign aide Antony Blinken (now secretary of state), former acting CIA chief Michael Morrell recruited 50 other former intelligence officers. They signed an open letter that dismissed the Post’s exclusive for containing “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Biden–Harris’s allies and other Deep State denizens used the ex-spies’ communiqué to dragoon Facebook, Twitter (now X), and other social-media giants into censoring the Hunter story. In fact, Twitter (pre-Elon Musk) padlocked the Post’s account for 15 days!

Meanwhile, during his final debate against Trump that Oct. 22, Joe Biden used the ex-spies’ bogus letter to denounce the Post’s true story as “a bunch of garbage.”

Mission accomplished! Millions of voters never learned about the Biden family’s corruption that haunted Hunter’s laptop. Within days, Crooked Joe captured the Oval Office.

“In 2021,” Zuckerberg added, “senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree.”

Biden–Harris’s Justice Department sicced the FBI on “domestic terrorists,” specifically parents who complained to school boards about critical race theory and transgender practices.

The administration proposed that a Disinformation Governance Board patrol the internet for undesirable “misinformation,” and then deplatform and punish Biden–Harris’s detractors.

While public ridicule doomed the DGB, Biden–Harris reportedly still coerce tech giants to silence the administration’s critics. Biden–Harris’s FBI also spied on “violent extremists,” namely Latin-Mass Catholics.

These unconstitutional policies also oppressed Kennedy. As the pandemic roared on, his concerns about COVID-19 vaccines got buried.

“What alarms me is the resort to censorship, media control, and weaponization of the federal agencies,” Kennedy said in Phoenix on Aug. 23, as he suspended his campaign. “When a U.S. president colludes with, or outright coerces, media companies to censor political speech, it’s an attack on our most sacred right of free expression.”

As a victim of Biden–Harris’s censorship, Kennedy is ideally suited to investigate their War on the First Amendment. The Kennedy Commission should identify every federal employee who perpetrated these unconstitutional outrages. Trump then should tell these totalitarians: “You’re fired!” The attorneys among them should be disbarred, and their law licenses shredded. Those who violated federal law should be prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned.

And on Day One, Trump should revoke the security clearances of those 51 lying ex-spies. This would signal—big league—that censorship is dead, and free speech is alive and well.

What a beautiful, bipartisan victory this would be for America, courtesy of Democrat Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Republican Donald J. Trump.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.