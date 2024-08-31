Leftist Influencers Admit to Owning Multiple Websites Promoting Porn

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Democrat influencers Ed and Brian Krassenstein, anti-Donald Trump social media posts, have admitted to owning several domains, including some allegedly linked to “teen” porn sites, according to the Daily Mail.

Their admission followed screenshots released by science writer Dr. Simon Goddek, one of the brothers’ critics, allegedly showing that the Krassenstein brothers owned these sites.

The brothers clarified that they did not directly operate the sites but purchased the domains in bulk to resell or rent them in the future.

“TeenPies.com,” “TeenPie.com” and “TeenPorn101.com” were among the domains reportedly owned by the brothers.

1/15 Exposing the Krassensteins: In the last few weeks, I’ve dove deep into the darkest corners of the internet archives to conduct an investigative dive on Ed and Brian Krassenstein. What I uncovered is truly shocking. 🧵A MEGA THREAD pic.twitter.com/GZ3gZdP8et — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) August 29, 2024

They clarified they have appeared as the sites’ registrants because they acted as intermediaries between potential buyers and sellers.

In one message board, a user named “edbri871” — a username reportedly linked to the Krassensteins — inquired about the price of a porn-related domain, according to the screenshots.

The same user signed off other messages as “Brian,” the name of one of the brothers. On the domain-buying site Web Hosting Talk, the user inquired about purchasing sites “that are aimed toward young adults,” without making any sexual references.

7/15 Teen Pr0n Domains: In my investigation, I focused on tracking down the evidence left behind by the Krassenstein brothers, particularly those tied to their email alias EDBRI871(at) gmail (dot) com. It clearly stands for ED+BRIan. The trails they’ve left are as blatant as a… pic.twitter.com/ptISKYXq7T — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) August 29, 2024

In response to the allegations, the brothers conceded to buying large quantities of domain names, including potential porn-related ones, with the intent of brokering them.

“Just because we owned 15,000 domain names and brokered or escrowed 100,000+ others—of which maybe 5 had adult-related names—doesn’t mean we ever operated adult websites. Domain names are merely internet property,” Ed wrote on X.

Addressing the Daily Mail’s coverage of the porn-related sites, Brian sarcastically commented, “Oh my god! 15 years ago when we brokered tens of thousands of domain names a few of them had the word “porn” in them. WOW! What a breaking story!”

Oh my god! 15 years ago when we brokered tens of thousands of domain names a few of them had the word “porn” in them. WOW! What a breaking story! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 30, 2024

Although the brothers haven’t been accused of any wrongdoing related to these adult sites, their ownership of domain names used by online fraudsters previously landed them in legal trouble with the DOJ.

In 2017, federal agents raided their homes, seizing nearly half a million dollars. Prosecutors argued at the time that these funds were obtained through ads on Ponzi schemes and investment websites they owned.

The brother later agreed to forfeit $450,000 out of the $$524,390 made through the sale of one of their rental properties, according to a consent to forfeiture motion reviewed by Headline USA on the research site Lexis Nexis.

The Krassensteins have been prominent anti-Trump activists since 2017, gaining notoriety for their obsessive replies to Trump’s tweets. They were suspended from Twitter in 2019 for allegedly creating fake accounts to boost their reach but were reinstated in 2022.