Quantcast
Saturday, August 31, 2024

Leftist Influencers Admit to Owning Multiple Websites Promoting Porn

'15 years ago when we brokered tens of thousands of domain names a few of them had the word 'porn' in them...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ed and Brian Krassensteins (Vice News / YouTube / Screenshot)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Democrat influencers Ed and Brian Krassenstein, anti-Donald Trump social media posts, have admitted to owning several domains, including some allegedly linked to “teen” porn sites, according to the Daily Mail. 

Their admission followed screenshots released by science writer Dr. Simon Goddek, one of the brothers’ critics, allegedly showing that the Krassenstein brothers owned these sites. 

The brothers clarified that they did not directly operate the sites but purchased the domains in bulk to resell or rent them in the future. 

“TeenPies.com,” “TeenPie.com” and “TeenPorn101.com” were among the domains reportedly owned by the brothers.

They clarified they have appeared as the sites’ registrants because they acted as intermediaries between potential buyers and sellers. 

In one message board, a user named “edbri871” — a username reportedly linked to the Krassensteins — inquired about the price of a porn-related domain, according to the screenshots.

The same user signed off other messages as “Brian,” the name of one of the brothers. On the domain-buying site Web Hosting Talk, the user inquired about purchasing sites “that are aimed toward young adults,” without making any sexual references.

In response to the allegations, the brothers conceded to buying large quantities of domain names, including potential porn-related ones, with the intent of brokering them. 

“Just because we owned 15,000 domain names and brokered or escrowed 100,000+ others—of which maybe 5 had adult-related names—doesn’t mean we ever operated adult websites. Domain names are merely internet property,” Ed wrote on X. 

Addressing the Daily Mail’s coverage of the porn-related sites, Brian sarcastically commented, “Oh my god! 15 years ago when we brokered tens of thousands of domain names a few of them had the word “porn” in them. WOW!  What a breaking story!” 

Although the brothers haven’t been accused of any wrongdoing related to these adult sites, their ownership of domain names used by online fraudsters previously landed them in legal trouble with the DOJ. 

In 2017, federal agents raided their homes, seizing nearly half a million dollars. Prosecutors argued at the time that these funds were obtained through ads on Ponzi schemes and investment websites they owned.

The brother later agreed to forfeit $450,000 out of the $$524,390 made through the sale of one of their rental properties, according to a consent to forfeiture motion reviewed by Headline USA on the research site Lexis Nexis.

The Krassensteins have been prominent anti-Trump activists since 2017, gaining notoriety for their obsessive replies to Trump’s tweets. They were suspended from Twitter in 2019 for allegedly creating fake accounts to boost their reach but were reinstated in 2022.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Venezuelan Gang Seizes Full Apartment Complex in Colorado

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com