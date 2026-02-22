Sunday, February 22, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-FBI Official Defends Actions After Trump Targeted Pre-Transition

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - The seal on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The former FBI official identified in a bombshell report about the bureau’s early scrutiny of President Donald Trump defended the agency’s actions in exclusive remarks to Headline USA.

Former FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich responded Saturday evening after Headline USA sought comment on a Racket News report disclosing the newly unclassified documents.

The FBI report shows Bowdich urging the agency’s Atlanta Field Office on Dec. 8, 2020, to interview individuals “as soon as possible” about what it described as an election probe.

The probe, launched more than a month before Trump left office, targeted his efforts surrounding the certification of the 2020 election.

Bowdich defended the bureau’s actions at the time, affirming they were carried out in a “non-partisan way, with professionalism and in the spirit of the law which was to follow the facts, no matter where they led.”

Bowdich had remained largely quiet since leaving the bureau in 2021. He is the same official who replaced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and later fired Peter Strzok.

Bowdich left the FBI to take a top executive position at Disney, where he is currently listed as executive vice president and chief security officer.

Although Bowdich’s departure kept him out of the bureau’s most aggressive actions against Trump, Racket News reported that his 2020 directive immediately triggered rapid internal movement.

“FBI agents sprung into action, alerting the public corruption unit and opening an assessment into a Georgia hearing five days earlier in which Rudy Giuliani, acting as Trump’s attorney, aired suspicions of fraudulent voting and other irregularities,” Racket News reported.

The outlet added that the FBI assessment specifically targeted the Georgia hearing in which Giuliani detailed his allegations of potential fraud in the 2020 election. Giuliani was the Trump campaign’s top attorney at the time.

The assessments did not require evidence of any wrongdoing before allowing the FBI to “deploy a range of prying methods including warrantless surveillance and confidential informants without a court order,” according to the outlet.

This report is yet another early sign that the federal bureaucracy was gearing up for a full-scale law enforcement operation against Trump.

The appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith ultimately led to Trump’s indictment. Those efforts failed, however, as Trump won a second term in 2024. Smith now faces federal and congressional investigations for alleged partisanship in his investigation into Trump.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Charged With Murder, Staging Crime Scene in Wife’s Slaying in Ohio
Next article
Crews Recover Bodies of 9 Backcountry Skiers Days After California Avalanche

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com