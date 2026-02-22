Sunday, February 22, 2026

Susan Rice Issues Disturbing Threat to Companies Working With Trump 

Speaking on the Stay Tuned podcast with former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara, Rice threatened Big Tech companies, law firms, corporations, and media outlets....

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Susan Rice
Susan Rice / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Susan Rice, a former official in both the Obama and Biden administrations, issued a stark warning to companies and other entities that may work with President Donald Trump if Democrats regain control. 

Speaking on the Stay Tuned podcast with former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara, Rice threatened Big Tech companies, law firms, corporations, and media outlets, saying if they worked with Trump, “it is not going to end well for them.”  

“For those who decided they would act in their perceived very narrow self-interest—which I would underscore is very short-term self-interest—and take a knee to Trump, I think they’re now starting to realize this is not popular. Trump is not popular,” Rice claimed.

She added, “There is likely to be a swing in the other direction, and they are going to be caught with more than their pants down. They will be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box.” 

Rice also urged these entities to “play a long game, not this short game that has been so detrimental.” She claimed that there “will be an accountability agenda,” adding that “this is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget.” 

Critics say Rice’s comments suggest Democrats could be even more driven for revenge, following efforts to prosecute Trump and investigate hundreds of Republican and conservative organizations.  

Conservatives have already faced widespread censorship from Big Tech and other left-leaning entities, fueling concerns that Rice’s warning signals a coordinated push to punish Trump allies economically and socially. 

