MURDOCK: Debunking Six of the Left’s Worst Anti-Trump Lies

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) If you are reading these words, you are paying unusually close attention to Election 2024.

Most Americans are too busy to follow campaigns in depth. Politicos often speak in shorthand and wrongly assume that everyone understands us.

Phrases like “very fine people” and “bloodbath”—echo across party offices and newsrooms. But they escape normal people.

To accommodate the regular 99% of America, Donald J. Trump and his allies should speak in greater detail when they debunk the Left’s enduring anti-Trump lies.

Rather than simply dismiss the Democrats’ unending untruths, precisely explain Trump’s statements and actions. This would help voters understand why the Left is wrong, and Trump is right.

Very fine people: Democrats accuse Trump of calling neo-Nazis “very fine people” after the August 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, race riots. Snopes’ non-MAGA fact checkers declared this “False.”

Trump said “very fine people” both supported and opposed a local statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Democrats cover-up what Trump added: “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

Suck​ers and losers​: Trump haters keep claiming that he refused to visit a World War I cemetery in France because it brims with “suckers” and “losers.”

Jeffrey Goldberg cited four anonymous sources in his reckless, if not libelous, article in Sept. 3, 2020’s The Atlantic. I dismantled Goldberg’s vile charges via multiple published rebuttals. I eventually quoted 16 named advisors who accompanied Trump to Paris. They concurred that Trump never said “suckers” or “losers.”

The cemetery visit was scotched due to helicopter-hostile weather and motorcade-unfriendly logistics. Two unnamed military aides backed my 16 on-the-record sources. An independent weather report called climate the culprit.

Goldberg mocked his wafer-thin “evidence.” He told MSNBC: “I share that view that it’s not good enough.”

Murdock 19, Goldberg 4.

​● Find me 11,780 ​votes​: Democrat fantasies notwithstanding, Trump did not order Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find me 11,780 votes,” to beat Biden. The January 2021 phone call provided much of the basis for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to indict Trump and 18 others with a racketeering conspiracy.

However, as the Trump-hating Washington Post’s transcript shows, Trump said: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state.”​ Personally, I just want to find $100,00 cash. That is light years away from me instructing anyone to rob a Wells Fargo branch and “find me $100,000 cash.”

​● Jan. 6​: Trump haters claim that he ordered supporters to attack Congress’s certification of 2020’s election. Wrong! During a First Amendment-protected outdoor speech, Trump urged his fans to protest “peacefully and patriotically.”​

If Trump craved a bloodbath, why did he authorize 10,000 National Guard​ troops to keep ​the party polite? If Democrat D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had not spurned Trump’s offer, ​domestic tranquility would have prevailed.

​● Dictator on Day 1: Kamala Harris told a Univision audience on Thursday: “Donald Trump has said he will be a dictator on Day 1.​”

Fox News’s Sean Hannity ​asked Trump last Dec. 5​: “You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?” Trump jokingly ​replied, “​No, no, no, other than Day 1. We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.​”

This would reverse Biden’s Day 1 “dictatorship” in which his lawful executive orders opened the border and stopped the Keystone XL Pipeline and other fossil-fuel ventures. Should Trump have spoken more carefully? Yes. Will Trump open concentration camps? No.

​● Bloodbath: In her debate with Trump, Kamala Harris parroted a phony Democrat talking point. “Donald Trump the candidate has said in this election there will be a bloodbath, if the outcome of this election is not to his liking.”

Nope! On March 16, Trump predicted that a Democrat victory would trigger “a bloodbath”…in the auto industry, not the streets.

Between now and Nov. 5, Trump and his supporters must use such hard facts, thoroughly and completely, to win distracted voters who too often fall for the Democrat-Left’s relentlessly repeated lies.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.