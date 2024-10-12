Quantcast
Saturday, October 12, 2024

Mayorkas Spends Just 6 Hrs in Hurricane-Ravaged N.C. Before Jetting Back to Ritzy D.C. Restaurant

'Already voted to impeach @SecMayorkas once. Who thinks we need to do it again?'

Posted by Contributing Author
Alejandro Mayorkas
Alejandro Mayorkas / PHOTO: U.S. Department of Homeland Security

(Headline USA) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spent barely six hours in North Carolina’s hurricane-ravaged communities this week before heading back to Washington, D.C., to dine at a ritzy sushi restaurant.

Mayorkas visited North Carolina on Thursday and delivered an update that afternoon on the federal government’s response to Hurricane Helene. He insisted that the Biden administration “made it clear we will be there for every impacted community, every step of the way.”

Directly after his address, Mayorkas jetted back to D.C., where a photographer for the New York Post snapped a shot of him leaving Nobu carrying several to-go bags at around 5:15 p.m.

The report comes just weeks after Mayorkas was caught shoe-shopping right after Hurricane Helene made landfall and devastated communities across Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Mayorkas has come under fire over his department’s response to the hurricane, and to its management of funds.

Shortly after Hurricane Helene landed, Mayorkas claimed FEMA, which handles emergency crises for DHS, was running out of funds to help impacted communities.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have,” Mayorkas admitted.

“We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” he continued. “We do not have the funds. FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season and what— what is imminent.”

But as Republicans noted, FEMA had plenty of funds allocated to other priorities, such as aiding illegal immigrants.

“The real story here is that the Biden-Harris administration has spurned the interests of the American people since day one, pushing for hundreds of millions of FEMA dollars every year, specifically for illegal immigrants,” House Homeland Security Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., said at the time.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., argued Republicans needed to get serious about impeaching Mayorkas.

“Already voted to impeach [Mayorkas] once,” she wrote on X. “Who thinks we need to do it again?”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Emhoff Dismisses Allegations of Abuse as ‘Distractions’
Next article
MURDOCK: Debunking Six of the Left’s Worst Anti-Trump Lies

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com