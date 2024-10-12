Actor Eddie Griffin: Probably Going to Vote for ‘Crook’ Trump over ‘Puppet’ Kamala

Editor’s note: Video contains profanity.

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Actor and comedian Eddie Griffin joined a growing list of black celebrities supporting Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Griffin referred to Harris as a “puppet” and a “lying, stinking b**ch.”

Griffin, a veteran stand-up comedian, urged his listeners to reconsider their support for Harris. “I don’t know what the f**k you’re thinking voting for Kamala! She’s a puppet,” he said.

After presenting some of the recent investigative work by Blexit founder Candace Owens that cast doubt on Harris’s purported genealogy and Jamaican heritage, Griffin framed the election as a choice between “a liar and a crook,” implying he leaned toward the latter.

Despite her time as vice president, Harris “has zero experience,” Griffin said. “Nobody respects her on the world stage.”

Eddie Griffin absolutely destroys “Ka-lyin Harris” and says he’s voting for Trump 🔥🔥🔥 “I don’t know what the f*ck you thinking voting for Kamala! She’s a puppet.” “She has zero experience! Nobody respects her on the world stage.” pic.twitter.com/5nFqtpMcPc — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) October 10, 2024

The Undercover Brother star defended Trump, citing his resilience in the face of legal challenges and controversies as his “credentials” (surviving a shooting and being indicted by the federal government), suggesting these qualities enhanced Trump’s appeal— particularly among black, male voters.

“Yeah the crook—he’s got a lot of n***a in him,” Griffin joked.

“He got three baby mamas,” Griffin continued. “Forty-three felony cases and counting; selling high-top tennis shoes, just like Michael Jordan; got shot, just like Tupac—the motherf**ker gonna drop an album next.”

Several rappers have endorsed Trump and many online content creators have written songs in support of the MAGA movement, although Trump has not, as yet, been featured on any of the tracks as collaborator.

According to Breitbart, Griffin joins at least 11 prominent rappers expressing similar sentiments, including Kodak Black, Chief Keef, and Azealia Banks.

Waka Flocka Flame tweeted in July, “Trump is still my president … this is my choice.”

Trump still my president I don’t have to stand with a red hat or dance or stage for money in my pockets… didn’t push me this direction… this is my choice like I choose not to eat pork but do that make me hate pork lovers or disrespect their character…nor will I act like… — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) July 31, 2024

While some have suggested that Hollywood celebrities have kept quiet about their support of Trump—or any Republican candidate—for fear of getting blacklisted, Griffin is one of a handful to have come out openly, along with his Asian–American co-star in the Deuce Bigalow franchise, Rob Schneider.