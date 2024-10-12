Quantcast
Saturday, October 12, 2024

Actor Eddie Griffin: Probably Going to Vote for ‘Crook’ Trump over ‘Puppet’ Kamala

'He got three baby mamas; 43 felony cases and counting; selling high-top tennis shoes, just like Michael Jordan; got shot, just like Tupac—the motherf**ker gonna drop an album next...'

Posted by Chris Cella Jr.

Editor’s note: Video contains profanity.

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Actor and comedian Eddie Griffin joined a growing list of black celebrities supporting Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Griffin referred to Harris as a “puppet” and a “lying, stinking b**ch.”

Griffin, a veteran stand-up comedian, urged his listeners to reconsider their support for Harris. “I don’t know what the f**k you’re thinking voting for Kamala! She’s a puppet,” he said.

After presenting some of the recent investigative work by Blexit founder Candace Owens that cast doubt on Harris’s purported genealogy and Jamaican heritage, Griffin framed the election as a choice between “a liar and a crook,” implying he leaned toward the latter.

Despite her time as vice president, Harris “has zero experience,” Griffin said. “Nobody respects her on the world stage.”

The Undercover Brother star defended Trump, citing his resilience in the face of legal challenges and controversies as his “credentials” (surviving a shooting and being indicted by the federal government), suggesting these qualities enhanced Trump’s appeal— particularly among black, male voters.

“Yeah the crook—he’s got a lot of n***a in him,” Griffin joked.

“He got three baby mamas,” Griffin continued. “Forty-three felony cases and counting; selling high-top tennis shoes, just like Michael Jordan; got shot, just like Tupac—the motherf**ker gonna drop an album next.”

Several rappers have endorsed Trump and many online content creators have written songs in support of the MAGA movement, although Trump has not, as yet, been featured on any of the tracks as collaborator.

According to Breitbart, Griffin joins at least 11 prominent rappers expressing similar sentiments, including Kodak Black, Chief Keef, and Azealia Banks.

Waka Flocka Flame tweeted in July, “Trump is still my president … this is my choice.”

While some have suggested that Hollywood celebrities have kept quiet about their support of Trump—or any Republican candidate—for fear of getting blacklisted, Griffin is one of a handful to have come out openly, along with his Asian–American co-star in the Deuce Bigalow franchise, Rob Schneider.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MURDOCK: Debunking Six of the Left’s Worst Anti-Trump Lies

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com