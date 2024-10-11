Rep. MTG Brings Receipts to Prove Gov’t Weather Manipulation as Dems Gaslight over ‘Disinfo’

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., posted evidence on Wednesday showing that the federal government has actively engaged in weather manipulation after President Joe Biden and others on the Left attempted to gaslight the public into believing it was a conspiracy theory.

This is a map of hurricane affected areas with an overlay of electoral map by political party shows how hurricane devastation could affect the election. pic.twitter.com/XIbNZjuC1q — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 3, 2024

Greene was ridiculed on Oct. 3 for suggesting that cloud-seeding or other scientific means to inject an Octobers surprise into the hotly contested election cycle.

“Yes, they can control the weather,” she wrote on X. “It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

After facing partisan attacks, the pro-MAGA congresswoman backed up her claims by pointing to the Weather Modification Act of 1972, which requires that the government document efforts to alter or manipulate weather patterns.

Everyone keeps asking, “who is they?” Well some of them are listed on NOAA, as well as most of the ways weather can be modified, because they are required to report it to the Secretary of Commerce by the Weather Modification Act of 1972. The NOAA government website has a… pic.twitter.com/UaNZCiZ8es — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 9, 2024

In the midst of a debate about the origins and paths of hurricanes Helene and Milton, both of which wrought massive damage in some of the nation’s most conservative regions, Greene said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration might have been involved.

After suspicious citizens, including Louisiana X user Kristy Legendrer, began combing through the NOAA’s lists, the organization appeared to begin removing information from its website, including over one hundred pages of “weather modification” reports.

Thread 🧵 Why is @NOAA removing information from their website if weather modification isn’t happening? They’ve removed 103 pages of weather modification reports that were previously listed on their site. In addition to that they removed access to the NEXRAD radar inventory… https://t.co/7dzLRRMGMj pic.twitter.com/VwzGdg7t3t — Kristy Legendre (@LegendreKristy) October 8, 2024

Legendre suggested that she had been censored by TikTok for violating its “civic and election integrity” policy as she tried to share the publicly available information with her followers.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media was preparing the nation for low voter turnout in the red areas hit hard by recent storms.

The carnage wrought by the storms may be particularly damaging in the swing states of North Carolina and Georgia, both of which lean in favor of GOP candidate Donald Trump, but will require good turnout in key areas to secure the victory.

As the federal government and its propaganda outlets try to frame their opponents as conspiracy theorists, it has continued to act in a conspiratorial manner for many decades, potentially even engaging in the weather warfare across the globe—a tactic that could just as easily be turned to Trump supporters at home.