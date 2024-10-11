Joe Rogan WILL Interview Trump Before Nov. 5, Musk Suggests

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk suggested Thursday that 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will sit down for an interview on the highly influential Joe Rogan Experience podcast before Election Day.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX founder who recently became a Trump ally, teased that an interview between Joe Rogan and Trump “will happen” after social-media influencer Alex Lorusso, executive producer for the Benny Johnson podcast, observed that the GOP nominee had just 25 more days to appear on the show.

“It will happen,” Musk wrote in response.

It will happen — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

Like Musk, former leftist darling Rogan appears to have shifted his politics to the right since the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Rogan has renounced his past as a Los Angeles liberal and become a powerful champion of conservative causes like free speech.

“I don’t think it turns around if Kamala Harris gets into office,” Rogan said in a September episode of his podcast. “I think they clamp down more.”

Rogan’s podcast is notably popular among young men—a demographic Harris has struggled to attract as the Democratic nominee, according to The Hill.

Rogan previously praised former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as “the only one who makes sense to me” in August. The former mix-martial-arts-fighter and Fear Factor host later clarified that his glowing comments were not an endorsement, Variety reported.

Like Musk, Kennedy has since joined forces with Trump and is actively campaigning on the GOP candidate’s behalf.

Nontraditional media interviews have emerged at the forefront of the 2024 election. On Sunday, the Call Her Daddy podcast released an interview with Harris trying to appeal to women. The conversation focused on abortion with segments about sexual abuse and “childless cat ladies.”

Trump, who recently refused to take part in CBS’s 60 Minutes interview, spoke with the FLAGRANT podcast in an interview released Wednesday.

He has also done interviews on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, Lex Friedman’s Lex Friedman Podcast and appeared as a special guest on a livestream with Gen-Z influencer Adin Ross.

Rogan said “maybe” when asked in August 2023 if Trump would appear on his podcast.

NEW: Elon Musk says a Joe Rogan interview with Trump "will happen" before the election. The comment came in response to a ZeroHedge report saying, "Rogan Has 25 Days to Interview Trump." Rogan has previously said he would be open to having Trump on his show & already has a list… pic.twitter.com/5NW5xmBL5U — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 11, 2024

“It’s just like, it would be interesting to hear his perspective on a lot of things,” Rogan said at the time.

This was a stark departure from his stance in 2022, when Rogan declared he would never have Trump on because he was “not interested in helping him,” according to The Gazette.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer also published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.