MSNBC Admits Election Interference Publicly, Privately

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) MSNBC recently admitted publicly and privately that the network engages in election interference.

The private comments made by the network’s writer and producer, Basel Hamdan, were captured on hidden camera by one of the undercover journalists working for James O’Keefe of O’Keefe Media Group.

BREAKING: @MSNBC Producer Admits MSNBC Is 'Doing All They Can to Help’ the Harris Campaign During an undercover date with an OMG journalist, Basel Hamdan (@BaselYHamdan), a writer and producer for MSNBC’s show “Ayman,” (@AymanMSNBC) was asked what the network has done to assist… pic.twitter.com/y9Yk8o1UX7 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 3, 2024

During the conversation, Hamdan said that MSNBC is doing everything possible to promote Kamala Harris during this election race, adding that the network is nothing more than a “mouthpiece” for the Democratic Party.

“The type of people who work in Democratic politics, and in the campaign, are a lot of the same type of people that would appear on air on MSNBC,” he told the undercover journalist. “It hammers home the point that I’m making: that this news network is indistinguishable from the party.”

Hamdan added that the far-left propaganda spewed by MSNBC not only made the network’s viewers hate conservatives and Republicans but also the dying breed, moderate Democrats.

He also noted that over the years, MSNBC made its viewers “dumber” because of its “bad journalism” that the network maintains to continue pushing the leftist propaganda paid by the Democratic Party.

“[MSNBC] should tell the truth from a progressive perspective, but they shouldn’t be tied to a political party. They just are way too cozy with Democratic politicians,” Hamdan said, adding that people who work for MSNBC and people who work in government agree with each other.

When the undercover journalist specifically asked about the network pushing Harris toward the finish line, Hamdan said that people at MSNBC are “doing all they can to help,” adding that the network has been “amplifying” Harris and “what her message of the day is.”

“Now I understand why @AymanMSNBCwas so afraid to debate me. I was wrong. [You’re] not a little boy. [You’re] a bought [and] paid for pu**y,” a former Republican candidate for Missouri’s Secretary of State Valentina Gomez wrote.

Now I understand why @AymanMSNBC was so afraid to debate me. I was wrong, you’re not a little boy, you’re a bought & paid for pussy. https://t.co/F7Q3CnyGLQ — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) October 3, 2024

Others also criticized the network and pointed out that Hamdan prohibited most people from seeing his posts on Twitter.

MSNBC also publicly admitted that there would be election interference very soon unless the Harris-Walz campaign decides to “do better” with “old white men” and “Hispanics.”

.@MSNBC admits that Kamala will win due to “votes counted 4 or 5 days after the election.” pic.twitter.com/LIBB3AZfYF — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) October 4, 2024

However, it is not breaking news for anyone that MSNBC is doing everything possible to make Harris look electable. Headline USA reported multiple times on how the network was showing Harris positively.