Longshoremen Union Pauses Strike Until After Election to Help Kamala

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The International Longshoremen’s Association recently paused its strike until after the 2024 election day to help the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, ruining one of the October surprises.

Politico reported that the ILA, which represents tens of thousands of East Coast dockworkers and the shipping industry, announced on Thursday that the union reached an agreement on wages with the Biden-Harris administration and extended an expired contract through Jan. 15, 2025.

The leftist news source admitted that the recent decision would help Democrats, in general, and Harris’s campaign, in particular.

“That outcome defuses a political time bomb for Democrats, especially Vice President Kamala Harris, who needs all the union support she can get but could not afford a prolonged strike that would have soured voters on the economy,” Politico wrote.

On the same day, the ILA posted a statement on its official Facebook page stating that the strike had been postponed until the beginning of the following year.

“Effective immediately, all current job actions will cease and all work covered by the Master Contract will resume,” the ILA wrote.

However, the union leaders didn’t bother asking the workers whether they wanted to postpone the strike. A Fox Business reporter asked the union workers if any people among them supported Harris, and nobody raised their hands.

WATCH: Fox reporter asks port strikers: "How many folks support Vice President Harris?" No hands go up. pic.twitter.com/Y36Tuxhbfs — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 3, 2024

The news came after the ILA’s president and chief negotiator, Harold Daggett, a man who lives in a mansion, threatened Americans by saying that the strike would continue until the entire system agreed to all of the union’s demands.

“These people today don’t know what a strike is. When my men hit the streets, from Maine to Texas, every single port will lock down,” he said. “In today’s world, I’ll cripple you. I will cripple you, and you have no idea what that means. Nobody does.”

Soon after Daggett made his statement, the Biden-Harris administration supported the strike, with Harris claiming in her statement it was about “fairness.”