Quantcast
Friday, October 4, 2024

Longshoremen Union Pauses Strike Until After Election to Help Kamala

'That outcome defuses a political time bomb for Democrats, especially Vice President Kamala Harris, who needs all the union support she can get but could not afford a prolonged strike that would have soured voters on the economy...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
The International Longshoremen’s Association’s chief negotiator, Harold Dagget / PHOTO: @jasonahart via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The International Longshoremen’s Association recently paused its strike until after the 2024 election day to help the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, ruining one of the October surprises

Politico reported that the ILA, which represents tens of thousands of East Coast dockworkers and the shipping industry, announced on Thursday that the union reached an agreement on wages with the Biden-Harris administration and extended an expired contract through Jan. 15, 2025.

The leftist news source admitted that the recent decision would help Democrats, in general, and Harris’s campaign, in particular.

“That outcome defuses a political time bomb for Democrats, especially Vice President Kamala Harris, who needs all the union support she can get but could not afford a prolonged strike that would have soured voters on the economy,” Politico wrote.

On the same day, the ILA posted a statement on its official Facebook page stating that the strike had been postponed until the beginning of the following year.

“Effective immediately, all current job actions will cease and all work covered by the Master Contract will resume,” the ILA wrote.

However, the union leaders didn’t bother asking the workers whether they wanted to postpone the strike. A Fox Business reporter asked the union workers if any people among them supported Harris, and nobody raised their hands.

The news came after the ILA’s president and chief negotiator, Harold Daggett, a man who lives in a mansion, threatened Americans by saying that the strike would continue until the entire system agreed to all of the union’s demands.

“These people today don’t know what a strike is. When my men hit the streets, from Maine to Texas, every single port will lock down,” he said. “In today’s world, I’ll cripple you. I will cripple you, and you have no idea what that means. Nobody does.”

Soon after Daggett made his statement, the Biden-Harris administration supported the strike, with Harris claiming in her statement it was about “fairness.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Living Large: Video Exposes Biden Migrants’ Lavish Lifestyle on Taxpayer Dime
Next article
MSNBC Admits Election Interference Publicly, Privately

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com