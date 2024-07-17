Three of the Left’s Most Outrageous Responses to Trump Assassination Attempt

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) While some on the Left rose to the occassion with fittingly classy comments following the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, many did not.



The tone-deaf deflections of Democrats like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden suddenly declaring themselves to support civility were insulting enough.

But worse yet were the leftists who actually did say the quiet part out loud. Their offensive remarks have ranged from wishing the shooter at Trump’s rally hadn’t missed to suggesting that he and his team had the entire event staged.

ALL OUT OF GASS

At a concert for the mock-rock band Tenacious D in Sydney, Australia, just a few hours after the shooting occurred, comedian and actor Jack Black presented his bandmate Kyle Gass with a birthday cake and asked him to “make a wish.”

“Don’t miss Trump next time” was the response from Gass, according to Outkick.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Jack Black’s bandmate Kyle Glass has been fired from his management team after saying “don’t miss Trump next time” at a Tenacious D show. This comes after Jack Black canceled the tour this morning. pic.twitter.com/PUu3fo8zaY — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 16, 2024

Some of those in the audience began to cheer, while others were not so impressed.

The backlash eventually led to Black canceling the remainder of the tour and Gass getting dropped from his management.

It follows shortly after an earlier embarassment for Black, who put his reputation on the line last month at a Hollywood fundraiser for President Joe Biden, singing his praises

🔥🚨BREAKING: Actor Jack Black just dramatically announced his endorsement of President Biden and he brutally lashed out on President Donald Trump. Black is accompanied by George Clooney, Julia Roberts, President Obama and Joe Biden plus other Hollywood stars. If you ever… pic.twitter.com/rDsFd1fTpL — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 16, 2024

Black was forced to throw his longtime musical partner under the bus as a result, claiming he was “blindsided” by Gass.

Jack Black went from raising millions of $$$ for Biden

To wishing Trump had been hit This shows a little self awareness but

“Blindsided by what was said”

Should have been

“Deeply ashamed of what I said”

Good start though pic.twitter.com/cPe9bbZi86 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 16, 2024

Meanwhile, fellow actor George Clooney, one of the A-listers who hosted the Hollywood fundraiser, has called for Biden to step aside.

EXIT, STAGE FAR LEFT

Dmitri Mehlhorn, the top advisor to LinkedIn founder and Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman, sent an email to select journalists he thought would be receptive to the idea that the Trump shooting may have been “staged,” according to Breitbart.

“One possibility—which feels horrific and alien and absurd in America but is quite common globally—is that this ‘shooting’ was encouraged and maybe even staged so Trump could get the photos and benefit from the backlash,” wrote Mehlhorn, a former senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute who teamed with Hoffman to create the Investing in US fund that opposes Trump and the Republican Party.

“This is a classic Russian tactic, such as when Putin killed 300 civilians in 1999 and blamed it on terrorists to ride the backlash to winning power,” he continued. “Others who have embraced this tactic of committing raw evil and then benefitting from the backlash include Hamas on October 7. If any Trump officials encouraged or knew of this attack, that is morally horrific, and Republicans of decency must demand that Trump step down as unfit.”

Shockingly, despite the public nature of the attack, conspiracy theories among radical leftists have flourished, with some tone-deaf public figures helping to amplify them.

I hate conspiracy theories

because they avoid the open conspiracies we see with our eyes – for rabbit hole nonsense –

that said – It’s unthinkable that the secret service doesn’t cover the ONE ROOF staring at the stage – zero chance .

Also, no secret service action in… — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 16, 2024

Photographic evidence taken by independent media present at the scene discredits such claims, remarkably even showing the bullet before, during and after grazing Trump’s ear.

I'm all for a good #conspiracytheory & glad there are people asking important questions, as they should when ANYONE makes a dubious claim. A lot seems improbable about the attack on Trump, but evidence shows it was very real. For the sake of those who died, lay off, @johncusack. pic.twitter.com/AH7JXQ49bo — Ben Sellers (@realbensellers) July 17, 2024

SOCIAL MEDIA MISS-FIRES



Jacqueline Marsaw, a staffer for Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. was fired after taking to Facebook, where she expressed regret that the assassin had failed, according to the Daily Beast.

“I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time ooops that wasn’t me talking,” Marsaw wrote.

She went on to state that the shooting “couldn’t [have] happened to a nicer fellow” and “That’s what your hate speech got you!”

All three posts were deleted by Sunday morning.

“I got overwhelmed in the moment,” Marsaw said as she attempted to excuse her remarks.

However, the damage was done. That may have been in part due to the fact that Thompson—best known for chairing the notorious Jan. 6 committee—was himself under particular scrutiny after having sponsored a bill earlier this year that would have stripped Trump of his Secret Service protection upon sentencing for his felony lawfare case, notwithstanding his status as the GOP presidential nominee.

Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik has been especially busy since the attack on Trump exposing other public officials—including nurses and teachers—who have made comments similar to those made by Marsaw.

By putting the focus on them, she has succeeded in getting some of them fired, having their teaching licenses revoked or forcing their resignation.

Meet Jennifer Ripper, a teacher at Semper Elementary School in @JeffcoSchoolsCo. She's very sad that the sh**ter missed. Any comment @JeffcoSchoolsCo? pic.twitter.com/iuXsNcMfS6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 15, 2024

This is unacceptable. SDE is investigating. We will not allow teachers to cheer on violence against @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Sazj4ekOnp — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) July 16, 2024

BREAKING: School counselor who reportedly said she’s disappointed the sh**ter missed, says she just resigned. https://t.co/8xDKABYqdk pic.twitter.com/KvfXcsrYMj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2024

Despite the heinous act of violence, Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday for the Republican National Convention.

The former president—and now 2024 GOP presidential nominee—said that he was initially going to delay his travel plans by two days, but he then reversed course and stuck to his initial plans.

“I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else,” he said.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the convention on Thursday night.