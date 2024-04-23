Corrupt Bennie Thompson Now Attempting to Facilitate Trump’s Assassination

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) After cherry-picking the evidence for the Nancy Pelosi’s selective Jan. 6 Star Chamber committee and attempting to conceal terrabytes worth of exculpatory material, the sham investigation led by corrupt Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., provided much of the basis for corrupt special counsel Jack Smith’s sham indictment of former President Donald Trump.

But even if the U.S. Constitution does not prohibit Trump from assuming office should voters reject the kangaroo-court verdict and re-elect him to the presidency in spite of—or because of—the lawfare attacks, a new bill being drafted by Thompson may tip his hand as to what Democrats have in store for their backup plan to keep Trump out of office: killing him.

By colluding with one another in the warped justice system, leftists can push spurious and meritless criminal lawsuits, gain convictions and then—if Thompson gets his way—strip the sitting U.S. president of all Secret Service protection.

HR 8081, the so-called DISGRACED Former Protectees Act, “would terminate Secret Service protection for individuals who otherwise qualify for it upon sentencing following conviction for a Federal or State felony,” according to a fact sheet.

It is unclear whether a presidential pardon would nullify the statute.

Naturally, it is unlikely to pass in the current GOP-led House, although that razor-thin majority can by no means be taken for granted in the leadup to the Nov. 5 election.

Other questions about the bill suggest it might not pass muster with the U.S. Supreme Court if challenged on its constitutionality—but, of course, in order to have standing, Trump would first have to be stripped of his Secret Service protection and then survive long enough to win the case.

While the bill is clearly intended to target Trump, Thompson’s fact sheet claimed that it “raises no punitive concern” in order to avoid running afoul of at least one SCOTUS precedent.

“The purpose of this bill is to hand off inmate protection to relevant prison authorities rather than involve the Secret Service,” said the sheet. “Further, the removal of Secret Service protection does not change the criminal statutes or alter the penalty for crimes.”

Nonetheless, it fails to address what happens if Trump is both convicted and elected president, which would potentially pose concerns over national security at the very least.

Already, several Democrats have issued dogwhistle calls for their legions of social-justice warriors to target Trump if and when the need arises.

In January, Alex Soros, the youngest son and heir apparent to billionaire George Soros’s New World Order agenda, retweeted a graphic from the Atlantic that includes two photos: one of a bullet hole in a window, and the other of $47 in cash.

Last year, the crime and inflation crises largely evaporated. So did the leading theories about what had caused them. https://t.co/WguJQkj1PG — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 22, 2024

The Last Refuge, a conservative website, said that Soros was “[b]eing subtle like a brick through a window.”

Due to his nonconsecutive terms, Trump would become the 47th president, while if incumbent Joe Biden were to win re-election, he would remain the 46th president.

Also in January, a hot-mic conversation between two journalists covering Trump’s courtroom hearing in Washington, D.C., caught one of them fantasizing about shooting the former president.

“I mean, if he’s driving, we’ve got a good shot!” said the unidentified individual with shockingly close access to Trump.

Several concerns also have arisen recently about Supreme Court justices—including Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who faced a credible assassination attempt following the overturning of Roe v. Wade after the Biden Justice Department refused to prosecute rioters outside the homes of conservative jurists and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer openly encouraged the violence.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also had a scare in February after an unidentified powder was sent to his private residence, requiring a Hazmat unit to respond.

Donald Trump Jr was sent this letter containing white powder. The left is doing what the regime propagandists and Biden regime is telling them to. pic.twitter.com/muelL4USE3 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 27, 2024

Although Thompson is running in one of the traditionally “safe” Democrat districts in Mississippi that is racially gerrymandered in accordance with the Civil Rights Act, Republicans are fielding a challenger in the hopes of unseating him this November.

Ron Eller, a military veteran and physician assistant, supports construction of a U.S.–Mexico border wall and expansion of domestic energy production, two top Trump priorities.

He plans to emphasize consensus-building and positive American values that both Republicans and Democrats can agree on, such as promoting good places for Americans to raise their families, with strong schools and clean air and water.

Thompson has represented the district since 1993.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/realbensellers.