Depraved Goldman Implies Sexual Relationship Between Trump, MTG

'Tied my brain in my knot there...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., on MSNBC's Dateline White House (Screenshot / RNC Research)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., made a bizarre and inappropriate comment about Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, describing him as a “hatched” creature of President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., insinuating a sexual relationship between Trump and Greene.

“JD Vance is like a baby of QAnon and MAGA put together—he is so far out there … It’s as if like Marjory Taylor [Greene] and Donald Trump got together and hatched something and that’s JD Vance,” Goldman told MSBNC anchor Nicole Wallace on a Tuesday interview. 

Goldman’s unhinged analogy, first captured by the Republican Party’s research account on Twitter, came in response to Trump’s selection of Vance as his running mate.

Wallace, known for her softball interviews with Democrats, simply laughed at the inappropriate suggestion that Greene and Trump got “together.” 

Grinning widely and laughing, Wallace replied, “Tied my brain in my knot there.” 

In the same interview, Goldman hurled demonstrably false claims against Vance, accusing him of supporting abortion with “no exception for rape or incest.” 

This claim is demonstrably false, as Vance has supported certain abortion-related exceptions since his Senate campaign in 2022. In 2023, Vance endorsed Trump’s position to allow abortions in rare cases.

In a tweet explaining his pro-life position, Vance wrote, “Donald Trump has said, ‘you’ve got to have the exceptions.’ I am as pro life as anyone, and I want to save as many babies as possible. This is not about moral legitimacy but political reality.” 

Goldman also claimed that Vance would refuse to certify the 2024 election if Biden is re-elected. Yet, some of Goldman’s own Democratic colleagues have suggested they may object a Trump victory in 2024 if there are issues with the election. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
