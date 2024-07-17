Depraved Goldman Implies Sexual Relationship Between Trump, MTG

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., made a bizarre and inappropriate comment about Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, describing him as a “hatched” creature of President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., insinuating a sexual relationship between Trump and Greene.

“JD Vance is like a baby of QAnon and MAGA put together—he is so far out there … It’s as if like Marjory Taylor [Greene] and Donald Trump got together and hatched something and that’s JD Vance,” Goldman told MSBNC anchor Nicole Wallace on a Tuesday interview.

Goldman’s unhinged analogy, first captured by the Republican Party’s research account on Twitter, came in response to Trump’s selection of Vance as his running mate.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman — in another delusional, unhinged rant — says Senator J.D. Vance is like if "Marjorie Taylor and Donald Trump 'got together' and hatched something." Goldman is a truly sick individual! pic.twitter.com/u5lj0QWveR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2024

Wallace, known for her softball interviews with Democrats, simply laughed at the inappropriate suggestion that Greene and Trump got “together.”

Grinning widely and laughing, Wallace replied, “Tied my brain in my knot there.”

In the same interview, Goldman hurled demonstrably false claims against Vance, accusing him of supporting abortion with “no exception for rape or incest.”

This claim is demonstrably false, as Vance has supported certain abortion-related exceptions since his Senate campaign in 2022. In 2023, Vance endorsed Trump’s position to allow abortions in rare cases.

Holy shit, @JDVance1 just KO'd Tim Ryan!!! "You voted so many times against border wall funding…If you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place. Do your job on border security, don't lecture me about opinions I don't actually have." #OHSenDebate pic.twitter.com/MzDLevzKeI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 10, 2022

In a tweet explaining his pro-life position, Vance wrote, “Donald Trump has said, ‘you’ve got to have the exceptions.’ I am as pro life as anyone, and I want to save as many babies as possible. This is not about moral legitimacy but political reality.”

For pro lifers, last night was a gut punch. No sugar coating it. Giving up on the unborn is not an option. It's politically dumb and morally repugnant. Instead, we need to understand why we lost this battle so we can win the war. I was very involved in the "no" campaign for… — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) November 8, 2023

Goldman also claimed that Vance would refuse to certify the 2024 election if Biden is re-elected. Yet, some of Goldman’s own Democratic colleagues have suggested they may object a Trump victory in 2024 if there are issues with the election.