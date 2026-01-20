Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Money Metals Still FLUSH With Silver Inventory, No Order Restrictions

Posted by Money Metals News Service
Money Metals Still FLUSH With Silver Inventory, No Order Restrictions

(Stefan Gleason, Money Metals News Service) The silver market continues to be a sight to behold, with prices touching $95 today, more than triple the price of just one year ago.

Volatility is increasing, and upward momentum in both gold and silver remains strong. And so does retail demand in the United States.

Money Metals continues to staff up while expanding operating hours to handle record-level volumes — on both the buy and sell side. As of today, we’ve hired 55 employees since just before Christmas to handle the dramatically expanded activity in all areas of our operation.

Our inventory position remains exceptionally strong – even as most of Money Metals’ competitors are out of stock or quote long minting delays on many (if not most) silver products.

That said, we still have multi-day processing delays with respect to our shipping, receiving, and depository — these delays are communicated over the phone and in various places on the website so that there are no surprises. We remain confident we can maintain reasonable service levels – especially in comparison to the operational struggles we see building across our industry.

Meanwhile, Money Metals has not followed other dealers in cracking down on small customers by imposing order minimums and/or jacking up order sizes required to receive free shipping. There is no guarantee we will not be forced to take steps at some point, depending on market conditions. This would be a last resort, however, given how much we value smaller customers generally… as well as first-time precious metals investors.

Thank you for your business, your patience, and your trust! We will not let you down.

Stefan Gleason, Money Metals CEO

Stefan Gleason is President and CEO of Money Metals Exchange, the company recently named “Best Overall Online Precious Metals Dealer” by Investopedia. A graduate of the University of Florida, Gleason is a seasoned business leader, investor, political strategist, and grassroots activist. Gleason has frequently appeared on national television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, and CNBC and in hundreds of publications such as the Wall Street Journal, TheStreet, and Seeking Alpha.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Silver on Track for Fifth Straight Supply Shortfall and Other Silver News
Next article
Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs as France Declines To Join Board of Peace

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com