Money Metals Still FLUSH With Silver Inventory, No Order Restrictions

(Stefan Gleason, Money Metals News Service) The silver market continues to be a sight to behold, with prices touching $95 today, more than triple the price of just one year ago.

Volatility is increasing, and upward momentum in both gold and silver remains strong. And so does retail demand in the United States.

Money Metals continues to staff up while expanding operating hours to handle record-level volumes — on both the buy and sell side. As of today, we’ve hired 55 employees since just before Christmas to handle the dramatically expanded activity in all areas of our operation.

Our inventory position remains exceptionally strong – even as most of Money Metals’ competitors are out of stock or quote long minting delays on many (if not most) silver products.

That said, we still have multi-day processing delays with respect to our shipping, receiving, and depository — these delays are communicated over the phone and in various places on the website so that there are no surprises. We remain confident we can maintain reasonable service levels – especially in comparison to the operational struggles we see building across our industry.

Meanwhile, Money Metals has not followed other dealers in cracking down on small customers by imposing order minimums and/or jacking up order sizes required to receive free shipping. There is no guarantee we will not be forced to take steps at some point, depending on market conditions. This would be a last resort, however, given how much we value smaller customers generally… as well as first-time precious metals investors.

Thank you for your business, your patience, and your trust! We will not let you down.

Stefan Gleason, Money Metals CEO

