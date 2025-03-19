Money Metals Secures $50 Million in Funding to Expand Its Gold-Backed Loan Service

(Money Metals News Service) Money Metals today announced the acquisition of $50 million in equity and debt capital to expand its program giving businesses and investors access to low-interest financing secured by their physical gold and silver.

“Accessing cash liquidity without selling precious metals and getting stuck with a capital gains tax bill makes a ton of sense in certain situations, but silver and gold loan options are almost non-existent,” said Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals Exchange, Money Metals Depository, and Money Metals Capital Group.

“Such loans are totally unavailable from traditional bankers who amazingly still view gold and silver with skepticism and/or who are outright unqualified to verify, store, or value them,” continued Gleason.

“But thanks to Money Metals, individuals and businesses can now borrow against their gold and silver without paying exorbitant pawn-shop-type interest rates,” Gleason noted. “Our precious-metals-backed credit lines are quick to set up, user friendly, and cost-effective.”

Money Metals loan applicants can borrow up to 75 percent against the market value of their metals after depositing their coins, bars, or rounds minted of gold, silver, platinum, and/or palladium as collateral into their own Money Metals Depository storage account.

Underwriting is nearly instantaneous, and terms on Money Metals’ revolving lines of credit include interest-only payments, auto-renewal options, and low interest rates.

“Because of Money Metals’ low cost of capital and because our borrowers provide quality collateral, we can offer rates that are competitive with home equity lines of credit and bank loans,” said Gleason.

“Given the advantages for certain types of borrowers, such as real estate investors and small-business entrepreneurs, we envision demand for our loan program exceeding $100 million in the near term.”

Borrower collateral is stored in a physically segregated manner and fully insured at Money Metals Depository, the privately operated Class 3 vaulting facility in Eagle, Idaho, that has recently received national attention for being larger than the U.S. Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The world-class Idaho depository secures precious metals holdings for trustees, IRA custodians, banks, individuals, and businesses.

Borrowers submit a simple application, ship their collateral to Money Metals Depository for inspection and storage, and receive funds immediately upon execution of loan documents.

Loan proceeds must be used for business or investment purposes (rather than personal, family, or household purposes) and cannot be immediately used to purchase additional precious metals. Minimum loan size is $15,000 and the maximum is $5 million – with the program available to borrowers in nearly all U.S. states and several countries.

Money Metals Capital Group can also provide letters of credit, i.e. financial documents that guarantee payment from a buyer to a seller. Such instruments are a common tool in international trade to reduce risk and ensure payment.

For more information (or to apply for a loan), call (800) 800-1865 or visit https://www.moneymetalscapital.com.