Quantcast
Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Ex-IRS employee who leaked Trump tax returns summoned by House committee

A Republican elected official is calling on the man responsible for leaking PresidentTrump’s tax returns in 2019 to testify before the House Judiciary Committee

Posted by Jose Nino
FILE - Tthe exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, on March 22, 2013. While taxpayer services have vastly improved, the IRS is still too slow to resolve identity theft cases, according to a new report released Wednesday, June 26, by an independent watchdog within the agency.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square)A Republican lawmaker is demanding that the man responsible for leaking President Donald Trump’s tax returns in 2019 testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

Responsible for one of the largest data breaks in the Internal Revenue Service’s history, the ex-IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for leaking the tax documents of roughly 400,000 wealthy Americans – including Trump – to media outlets in 2019 and 2020.

Littlejohn’s short sentence results from the DOJ charging him with only one count of unauthorized disclosure of tax information and then offering a plea deal, which Republicans blasted as too lenient.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter Monday to Littlejohn’s attorney, Lisa Manning, demanding she facilitate Littlejohn’s appearance “as soon as possible” before the committee to give testimony.

“The Committee has jurisdiction over criminal law and federal law enforcement pursuant to House Rule X,” Jordan wrote. “As such, to develop effective legislation, such as reforms to DOJ procedures governing plea agreements and new statutory limits of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, Mr. Littlejohn’s testimony is necessary.”

At the time of Littlejohn’s sentencing, it was believed the leak affected about 70,000 people. But the IRS revealed in February 2025 that the leak impacted roughly five times that many taxpayers, 89% of them businesses.

Elon Musk, a billionaire who is now the head of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was also targeted in the leak.

“In light of this new information, Mr. Littlejohn’s testimony is critical to the Committee’s oversight efforts and advancement of potential legislative reforms,” Jordan added.

While Republicans maintain Littlejohn’s actions were a leftist betrayal — given that Littlejohn leaked the tax information to left-leaning media outlets — Democrats are accusing their counterparts of hypocrisy. Since February, Musk and DOGE operatives have reportedly been combing through IRS records for fraud, raising data privacy concerns.

Jones has requested that Littlejohn’s lawyer confirm his appearance date before the Judiciary committee by the end of the month.

This article originally appeared at The Center Square.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Money Metals Secures $50 Million in Funding to Expand Its Gold-Backed Loan Service
Next article
Tulsi Gabbard Wants Other Countries To Join the US in Attacking Yemen

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com