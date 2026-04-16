Missouri Senator Calls for Impeachment of Judge Boasberg

(José Niño, Headline USA) Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) is urging the House of Representatives to initiate impeachment proceedings against Judge James Boasberg after a federal appeals court concluded that the judge overstepped his authority in his contempt investigation targeting the Trump administration, as Just the News reported.

“The D.C. Circuit ruled Boasberg’s contempt crusade against Trump officials is an ‘improper investigation’ and ‘clear abuse of discretion.’ He tried to imprison Trump officials for deporting Venezuelan gang members. I’m calling on the House: Impeach Rogue Judge Boasberg,” Schmitt posted on Wednesday.

The senator’s impeachment demand came after a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit instructed Boasberg to shut down the investigation earlier this week, according to Just the News.

Boasberg had attempted to press forward with contempt proceedings against the Trump administration after officials did not follow an order he issued demanding that aircraft transporting illegal immigrants to El Salvador be turned around while still in flight.

The appeals court issued a stern condemnation of Boasberg’s conduct.

“The district court proposes to probe high-level Executive Branch deliberations about matters of national security and diplomacy,” the court asserted. “These proceedings are a clear abuse of discretion, as the district court’s order said nothing about transferring custody of the plaintiffs and therefore lacks the clarity to support criminal contempt based on the transfer of custody. Moreover, the government has already provided the name of the responsible official, so further judicial investigation is unnecessary and therefore improper.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino