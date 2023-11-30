Quantcast
Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Minn. Uni. Holds ‘White Accountability’ Workshop

'This workshop has a focus on interactive discussion about how white supremacy affects us and others, individually and systemically, on a daily basis...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) It was revealed by a popular Twitter account Libs of TikTok that the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., is holding a workshop on “white accountability.”

“With privilege comes responsibility. What will you do with yours for the common good?” an event description said.

Alpha News reported that the anti-white workshop is held monthly and facilitated by a counselor who helps participants “explore white privilege, along with other layers and intersectionalities of privilege as [they] engage in anti-racist work.”

“This workshop has a focus on interactive discussion about how white supremacy affects us and others, individually and systemically, on a daily basis,” the event description said.

The university’s Center for Well-Being created the workshop that takes place virtually over Zoom, with sessions taking place on Nov. 30, 2023, and Dec. 14, 2023. One session already took place on campus on Oct. 24, 2023.

It was also revealed that the anti-white event is a part of First-Year Experience [FYE], which is a part of the university’s core curriculum for freshman students and one of the ways for Marxists to indoctrinate the new students into their ideology. Among the courses that FYE offers are “Emerging Scholars for Justice” and “Social Justice and Cultural Transformations for the Common Good.”

After the post by Libs of TikTok became viral, the university received backlash and locked its Twitter account, while also appearing to remove the webpage that advertises the workshop. The university also limited other people’s ability to comment on their Facebook page.

However, the archived versions of the webpage that date back to May 2022 still allow people to witness the blatant anti-white racism.

“White Accountability Workshop is a monthly workshop in a counselor-facilitated brave space for students to explore how whiteness and racism show up in our daily lives and systems to affect our thoughts, feelings, relationships, health & well-being, community and much more,” a May 28, 2023, version said.

When contacted by Alpha News, the university responded by saying that the workshop that was started back in 2020 will continue so that students would be able to “explore how different life experiences impact our understanding of social issues and engagement in racial justice work.”

