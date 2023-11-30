Quantcast
‘Unfair’: Trump Backs Adams, Cuomo in Sexual Harassment Suits

'It was a made up fairytale that was brought and funded by political operatives for purposes of Election Interference...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump strongly rebuked a New York law enabling sexual harassment claims against New York City Mayor Eric Adams and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. 

Trump denounced the Adult Survivors Act as “unfair and unconstitutional” in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, citing his own legal issues regarding journalist E. Jean Carroll’s accusations of sexual assault dating back to 1996.

“I hope that Mayor Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo, and all of the others that got sued based on this ridiculous law where someone can be sued decades later, and with no proof, will fight it on being totally unfair and UNCONSTITUTIONAL,” Trump said.

Highlighting his own case, Trump dismissed Carroll’s claims as a “made-up fairytale,” attributing it to alleged political motives. 

“I got sued, decades later (she has no idea when her made up event took place!), by a woman – I HAD NO IDEA WHO SHE WAS,” he added. “It was a made up fairytale that was brought and funded by political operatives for purposes of Election Interference.”

Trump’s remarks followed a $5 million sexual assault lawsuit against Adams, already under federal investigation for campaign finances, accusing him of misconduct during his tenure as an NYPD transit officer. Similarly, Cuomo, who resigned in disgraced following accusations of sexual misconduct, faces a lawsuit from former aide Brittany Commisso over sexual harassment. 

These legal actions against Adams and Cuomo were filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, enacted in 2022 by Gov. Kathy Hochul. This law allowed a one-year window for sexual assault survivors to file lawsuits, but expired last Friday, according to Newsmax. 

In a separate case, a New York City jury held Trump liable for assault and defamation against Carroll, awarding her $5 million in damages ($2 million for sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation). Trump vehemently maintained his innocence, denying any knowledge of Carroll. 

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace — a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time!” Trump said on May 9.

Carroll filed a new $10 million lawsuit over Trump’s comments during a May 10 CNN town hall, where he called her a “whack job.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
