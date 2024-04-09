REPORT: Michigan Might Lose 700K Residents by 2050

( A Michigan report says up to 700,000 people could leave the state by 2050.

An April report, which does not measure inbound migration, from the Michigan Center of Data and Analytics says Michigan’s population has shifted to mostly older people and more residents are dying than being born.

The report said Michigan’s population has experienced “essentially zero growth” since 2002.

From the mid-1980s, when the state’s population hit a low point of slightly more than 9 million, to the early 2000s, growth in the state was booming.

It peaked at just above 10 million then, before proceeding to dip back down, perhaps because of shifts in the automobile industry.

In 2022, Michigan recorded about 100,800 births, less than half the births at the baby boom peak in 1957. By 2050, births could drop to under 80,000 per year.

“Given the record low total fertility the state has experienced recently, it is projected that the next generation will be smaller yet, and continue contributing to population aging in the state,” the report says.

It says the “number of women ages 21 through 40 declined by about 300,000 from 1990 to 2010.” Because of this, the report says, “Substantial population growth from natural increase is unlikely in the foreseeable future.”

Leftists suggested that the data supported a case for importing even more illegal immigrants into the battleground state. However, many of the illegals being imported from the southern border are single adult males, meaning immigration is unlikely to provide any solution to the declining birth rates.

Meanwhile, radical leftist Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Democrat surrogates have sought to codify the right to abortion in the state constitution, further reducing the live-born population.

In 2022, voters gave Michigan Democrats a political trifecta—the majority in the House, Senate, and the governor’s seat.

State Rep. Mike Harris, R-Waterford, said that Michigan’s infrastructure and education problems were fueling population loss.

“Democrat policies have Michigan barreling down the wrong track,” Waterford wrote in an email. “People are bailing as costs rise, roads crumble, and students fall further behind.”

Unlike states like South Dakota, where conservative Gov. Kristi Noem has actively launched a campaign to incentivize the relocation of young professionals through job training and other enticing lures, Whitmer’s policies—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic— have incentivized emigration from the state.

Nonetheless, the George Soros-backed Whitmer did form a commission last year to study the problem of population loss.

“I have assumptions, but I want data,” Whitmer said at the time.

“I want expertise that is informing the work,” she continued. “I don’t profess to have all of the answers. That’s why I’m soliciting real thought leaders.”

Democrats created the Michigan Growing Council to reverse population loss, led by Chief Growth Officer Hilary Doe, who makes $180,000 annually.

However, Harris said there was no need to further waste tax dollars on the issue, when reckless tax-and-spend policies were at the root of the underlying issue.

“Bad policies resulting in higher taxes, more expensive electric bills, and burdensome red tape are driving away businesses and adding fuel to our population loss,” he said. “The situation will only get worse if we don’t turn things around from Democrats’ disastrous agenda and rebuild a state and economy that will attract new businesses and residents.”

Michigan is in the bottom third of national rankings in key statistics, including 34th in household income, 36th in K-12 educational outcomes, and infrastructure reliability.

A 2023 Citizen’s Research Council of Michigan report estimated that 270,000 people will leave the state by 2050.

The report says Michigan’s infrastructure is worse than the national average, which hurts resident retention through frequent and long power outages, rough roads, and outdated water systems.

The Council’s draft report suggests piloting first-time homebuyer programs, relocation, and alternative underwriting incentives to encourage new graduates to stay in Michigan.

The series found Michigan has stagnant population growth, brain drain, a shrinking workforce, declining health, and increasingly outdated infrastructure.