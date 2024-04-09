Quantcast
Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Sen. Paul: 15 Federal Agencies Knew of Fauci-Funded COVID Experiments in 2018

'Disturbingly, not one of these 15 agencies spoke up to warn us that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had been pitching this research...'

Posted by Matthew Doarnberger
Wuhan Institute of Virology
A researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology / IMAGE: South China Morning Post

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, said Tuesday that he’s uncovered evidence that government officials from 15 federal agencies knew as early as 2018 of risky coronavirus experiments conducted by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In an article published on Fox News,Paul said members of these 15 agencies were briefed in early 2018 on what was called the “DEFUSE” project, which was proposed by the EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology in order to create a virus like COVID-19.

Paul explained that DEFUSE was presented to the 15 agencies at an event hosted by DARPA, where potential applicants presented proposals to agency representatives. During this event Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance pitched the DEFUSE project, which sought federal funds to “manipulate known viruses with spike proteins of novel viral strains,” Paul said.

Officials involved in DEFUSE (that we know so far) include Daszak, University of North Carolina scientist Ralph Baric and researcher Ian Lipkin.

“At least 15 federal agencies knew from the beginning of the pandemic that EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were seeking federal funding in 2018 to create a virus genetically very similar if not identical to COVID-19,” Paul said Tuesday in a press release.

“Disturbingly, not one of these 15 agencies spoke up to warn us that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had been pitching this research.”

Similarly, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was both briefed about the desire to create the virus and listed as a participant in the initial DEFUSE pitch, while under the direction of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In addition, Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab was a partner along with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the proposal. The Rocky Mountain Lab was revealed last November to have conducted experiments on bats infected with coronaviruses in 2018.

As a result of the secrecy of the government secrecy, DEFUSE remained unknown until Marine Lt. Col. Joseph Murphy blew the whistle in 2021.

In January of 2022, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI, requested information from the Department of Defense as a result of details about the project disclosed by Lt. Col. (then Major) Murphy while he was working at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Following these findings, Sen. Paul sent letters to the fifteen agencies in question requesting further information.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Tucker Uncensored: Ex-Fox Host Opens for Kid Rock, Speaks on ‘F**ked Up’ Country
Next article
REPORT: Michigan Might Lose 700K Residents by 2050

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com