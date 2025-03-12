Quantcast
Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Praises Fast Food Chain for ‘RFKing’ Its Fries

'They turned me into a verb...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's choice to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, appears before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited a Steak n’ Shake with Fox News host Sean Hannity after the fast food chain halted the use of seed oils in its fries. 

“Steak ‘n Shake just switched out, and people are raving about these french fries,” Kennedy told Hannity while sitting inside the restaurant.

The chain is now using beef tallow instead of vegetable oil.

“Steak n’ Shake has been great. We’re very grateful for them for RFK-ing and the French fries,” Kennedy continued. “They turned me into a verb.”

Kennedy briefly spoke about how he thinks seed oil is partly responsible for chronic illnesses.

“Seed oil is one of the components of processed foods, and all the science indicates that ultra-processed foods are the principal culprit in this extraordinary explosion — the epidemic we have of chronic disease,” he said.

While Kennedy does not like the use of seed oils, he believes everyone deserves the freedom to decide if they want to consume it.

“People should be able to make their own choices. If you want to eat a donut or seed oils, you should be able to,” he told Hannity. “You should be able to exercise informed choice. You should know what that product is, what’s in your food, and what the health impacts are. That’s all we’re going to do,”

The fast food chain later thanked Kennedy for stopping by one of its establishments.

“Thank you for visiting Steak n Shake Secretary Kennedy!” the post read along with an image of Kennedy.

The chain previously announced its plan to switch all locations away from seed oil on Jan. 16.

“The consumer wants the best and deserves the best. By adopting 100% beef tallow, Steak n Shake is delivering the best fries possible,” Chief global development officer Kristen Briede said at the time.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
USAID Bureaucrats Ordered to Shred or Burn Documents
Next article
Michelle Launches New Podcast to Talk Obama Drama

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com