Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Praises Fast Food Chain for ‘RFKing’ Its Fries

“Steak n’ Shake has been great. We’re very grateful for them for RFK-ing and the French fries,” Kennedy continued. “They turned me into a verb.”

Kennedy briefly spoke about how he thinks seed oil is partly responsible for chronic illnesses.

“Seed oil is one of the components of processed foods, and all the science indicates that ultra-processed foods are the principal culprit in this extraordinary explosion — the epidemic we have of chronic disease,” he said.

While Kennedy does not like the use of seed oils, he believes everyone deserves the freedom to decide if they want to consume it.

“People should be able to make their own choices. If you want to eat a donut or seed oils, you should be able to,” he told Hannity. “You should be able to exercise informed choice. You should know what that product is, what’s in your food, and what the health impacts are. That’s all we’re going to do,”

The fast food chain later thanked Kennedy for stopping by one of its establishments.

“Thank you for visiting Steak n Shake Secretary Kennedy!” the post read along with an image of Kennedy.

The chain previously announced its plan to switch all locations away from seed oil on Jan. 16.

“The consumer wants the best and deserves the best. By adopting 100% beef tallow, Steak n Shake is delivering the best fries possible,” Chief global development officer Kristen Briede said at the time.