Quantcast
Thursday, October 17, 2024

Election Interference: Meta Admits Facebook Censors Anti-Kamala Posts

'Say your uncle in Ohio said something about Kamala Harris [being] unfit to be a president because she doesn’t have a child. That kind of s**t is automatically demoted...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Meta sign
A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Meta’s senior software engineer recently admitted to an undercover journalist at O’Keeffe Media Group that Facebook censors conservatives.

Jeevan Gyawali added that those who oppose Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in their posts would see their accounts shadowbanned and their posts demoted.

“Say your uncle in Ohio said something about Kamala Harris [being] unfit to be a president because she doesn’t have a child. That kind of s**t is automatically demoted,” he said.

Gyawali also claimed that the person “would not be notified” about what happened, meaning his account would be shadowbanned. During the conversation with the undercover journalist, he also mentioned Meta’s “Integrity Team,” a team that censors content through “civic classifiers,” a system meant to shadowban those who disagree with the status quo.

“That means if anything is related to political content, it’s automatically not shown,” he said, explaining what he meant by “civic classifiers.” “There is a SWAT team that’s already set up since April… just to think about all the scenarios of how the platform could be abused.”

Gyawali also admitted that Meta can influence the 2024 election, just like they did in 2020. He also claimed that founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg supports the censorship of conservatives. 

James O’Keefe also published another video in which he called Gyawali to inform him that the woman who he thought was just his date was an undercover journalist.

Zuckerberg’s alleged support of the far-left initiative could shatter Zuckerberg’s career and result in his imprisonment if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gets back into the White House since Trump previously stated that he would put Zuckerberg behind bars if he illegally influenced the 2024 election.

After that, Zuckerberg tried to do everything possible to restore his reputation in Trump’s eyes, even telling Trump that he would never vote for a Democrat this election cycle.

“I knew Zuckercuck was just trying to save face by pretending he was sorry for all the censorship last cycle. Trump needs to follow through and throw him in prison,” @ExposeDarkDeeds wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Didn’t Attend Al Smith Dinner Because She Loses

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com