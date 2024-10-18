Election Interference: Meta Admits Facebook Censors Anti-Kamala Posts

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Meta’s senior software engineer recently admitted to an undercover journalist at O’Keeffe Media Group that Facebook censors conservatives.

BREAKING: Senior Meta Engineer Reveals Anti-Kamala Posts Are "Automatically Demoted,” Admits Shadowbanning Tactics "Say your uncle in Ohio said something about Kamala Harris is unfit to be a president because she doesn't have a child, that kind of sh*t is automatically demoted,”… pic.twitter.com/4DSkvzvKmO — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 16, 2024

Jeevan Gyawali added that those who oppose Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in their posts would see their accounts shadowbanned and their posts demoted.

“Say your uncle in Ohio said something about Kamala Harris [being] unfit to be a president because she doesn’t have a child. That kind of s**t is automatically demoted,” he said.

Gyawali also claimed that the person “would not be notified” about what happened, meaning his account would be shadowbanned. During the conversation with the undercover journalist, he also mentioned Meta’s “Integrity Team,” a team that censors content through “civic classifiers,” a system meant to shadowban those who disagree with the status quo.

“That means if anything is related to political content, it’s automatically not shown,” he said, explaining what he meant by “civic classifiers.” “There is a SWAT team that’s already set up since April… just to think about all the scenarios of how the platform could be abused.”

Gyawali also admitted that Meta can influence the 2024 election, just like they did in 2020. He also claimed that founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg supports the censorship of conservatives.

James O’Keefe also published another video in which he called Gyawali to inform him that the woman who he thought was just his date was an undercover journalist.

James O'Keefe contacted Jeevan Gyawali to request comment regarding hidden camera footage in which Gyawali discusses Meta's censorship practices. Upon hearing the details, Gyawali responded, "Ah, f*ck," before quickly ending the call. His comment speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/niqckI258U — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 16, 2024

Zuckerberg’s alleged support of the far-left initiative could shatter Zuckerberg’s career and result in his imprisonment if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gets back into the White House since Trump previously stated that he would put Zuckerberg behind bars if he illegally influenced the 2024 election.

After that, Zuckerberg tried to do everything possible to restore his reputation in Trump’s eyes, even telling Trump that he would never vote for a Democrat this election cycle.

“I knew Zuckercuck was just trying to save face by pretending he was sorry for all the censorship last cycle. Trump needs to follow through and throw him in prison,” @ExposeDarkDeeds wrote.