Jen Psaki and Don Lemon Peeved that Black Voters Support Trump

(Headline USA) MSNBC host Jen Psaki appeared shocked this week when former CNN host Don Lemon told her many black voters he’s talked to said they plan to back former President Donald Trump in November, Mediaite reported.

Psaki, who previously served as President Joe Biden’s press secretary, asked Lemon about his recent interviews with voters in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Many of them expressed support for Trump because of his economic policies.

“There were a lot of black men, Jen, who said they were supporting Donald Trump simply because he gave them a stimulus check,” Lemon complained.

“He gave them $1200 back when he was president,” the ousted CNN host continued. “They did not somehow remember that the current president also gave them a stimulus check, except his name wasn’t on it.”



Government spending—including the COVID era stimulus checks necessitated by Democrat-led shutdowns of many workplaces—helped to spur the massive inflation that occurred on Biden’s watch, adding annual costs to family expenses that go well beyond the stimulus amounts.

Lemon went on to admit that it was “eye-opening” to hear so many “people of color and women saying they are going to support” Trump.

When asked what the voters thought of Vice President Kamala Harris, Lemon admitted that voters didn’t think highly of her.

“For the most part, in Pittsburgh or at the Jersey Shore and Atlantic City, in Ohio especially, many people did not know who she was,” Lemon claimed. “They were not familiar with her. So I think she has to reintroduce herself to the public.”



While Harris’s campaign, with considerable help from a complicit mainstream media, has attempted to exploit her relative anonymity by gaslighting voters about her support for radical policies, a CNN sit-down interview that Harris conducted on Thursday might mark the end of her honeymoon phase.

On the other hand, Trump, the GOP presidential nominee for the third-consecutive election cycle, earned high marks among voters because “they thought he is better for the economy,” Lemon noted. “Again, that he brought money into the community or that he was on black people’s side.”

Psaki and Lemon went on to complain about Trump’s support among black voters because of how “racist” he is.

“Of course I think he is racist,” Lemon told Psaki. “Look at his rhetoric and his track record, and anyone can see that.”

But black voters care more about “how much or how little money they had in their pockets,” he added.