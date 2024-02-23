Quantcast
Former Democrat Sen. Blasts Media for Fact-Checking Biden

'I move that every newspaper in America quits doing any fact-checks on Joe Biden... It is ridiculous that the New York Times fact-checked Joe Biden on something...'

(Headline USA) Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., blasted the New York Times and other left-wing outlets on Thursday, arguing they should stop fact-checking President Joe Biden, RealClearPolitics reported.

Her comments followed a recent admission from Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger that the outlet had repeatedly been badgered by the White House and its surrogates over its sometimes unsympathetic coverage of the 81-year-old president, despite the fact that it remains far more hostile to his top political rival, Republican Donald Trump.

Specifically, McCaskill was responding to a report from the Times on Wednesday that focused on Biden’s recent economic talking points.

The outlet scrutinized the president’s recent claims on job growth, the average tax rate for billionaires and more, determining several of his statements to be either misleading or false.

“Can I make a suggestion?” McCaskill began during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“I move that every newspaper in America quits doing any fact-checks on Joe Biden until they fact-check Donald Trump every morning on the front page,” she continued. “It is ridiculous that the New York Times fact-checked Joe Biden on something.”

She went on to claim that Trump “vomits lies … Every day, over and over and over again.”

It is “ridiculous,” she added, that the New York Times “is doing a fact-check on Biden, while they let Trump, like they’re numb to the torrent of lies coming out of Trump’s mouth,” McCaskill added, to the approval of hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

The hosts then compared Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently endorsed Biden.

Trump was fact-checked constantly throughout his presidency, with outlets such as the Washington Post even creating an entire database dedicated to stories undermining the former president. PolitiFact, too, has published more than 1,000 fact-checks on him alone, while publishing only 289 fact-checks on Biden.

McCaskill has made similar hyperbolic claims about the former president frequently since being voted out of the Senate. At one point, she claimed Trump was more dangerous than Benito Mussolini or Adolf Hitler.

“A lot of people have tried to draw similarities between Mussolini and Hitler and the use of the terminology like ‘vermin’ and the drive that those men had towards autocracy and dictatorship,” McCaskill said. “The difference, though, I think makes Donald Trump even more dangerous, and that is he has no philosophy he believes in.”

Leftist media, in turn, have unquestioningly embraced the talking point that Trump would rule as a dictator in his second presidential term, with none attempting to fact check the claim by noting that dictators do not voluntarily cede their power or seek to regain it through democratic elections.

