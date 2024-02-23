Libs of TikTok Exposes Blatant Title VII Workplace Discrimination at Microsoft

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Libs of TikTok on Friday exposed glaring evidence of Title VII workplace discrimination at Microsoft, which openly admitted in its 2023 Diversity and Inclusion report that it intentionally paid white people less in order to achieve greater “equity.”

HOLY SHLIT. In Microsoft's official 2023 Diversity & Inclusion report, they openly admit that they are paying white people LESS than other ethnic groups in the name of "pay equity." pic.twitter.com/cJLoYeBfBo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 23, 2024

According to the report, the company penalized its white employees about $7 for every $1,000 on the basis of their race.

“All racial and ethnic groups who are rewards eligible combined to earn $1,007 total pay for every $1,000 earned by US rewards-eligible white employees with the same job title and level and considering tenure.”

Microsoft employees also noted that blacks, Hispanics and Asians all made substantially more than white Americans people at the company, which was founded in and is based in the United States.

They claimed that “US Black and African American employees earn $1,004; Hispanic and Latinx [sic] employees earn $1,004; and Asian employees who earn $1,012 for every $1,000 earned by US rewards-eligible white employees with the same job title and level considering tenure.”

However, Title VII, a section of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, prohibits “discrimination on account of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”

Among other things, it created the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, which enforces such rules on corporations, though apparently not Microsoft.

Many of the details pointed out on the Microsoft slide would likely trigger Title VII’s so-called “disparate impact” clause, which, if proven in court, could lead to lawsuits against Microsoft on the part of its employees.

But the graphic is not limited to race alone. It also demonstrated that Microsoft systematically pays women more money that it pays men, all other variables considered.

“Women who are rewards-eligible earn $1,007 total pay for every $1,000 earned by rewards-eligible employees who are men,” they wrote.

Several high-profile public figures, including billionaire Elon Musk, responded in shock on Twitter to the bombshell.