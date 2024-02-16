Quantcast
Thursday, February 15, 2024

Biden Gets Big Endorsement from Putin: ‘More Experienced,’ ‘Predictable’

'He is more experienced, more predictable...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S President Joe Biden shake hands during a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) During the Feb. 14, 2024, interview, Vladimir Putin said that it would be “better” for Russia if Joe Biden won the 2024 election instead of Donald Trump and expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

“He is more experienced, more predictable. He is an old-school politician,” Putin said without hesitation.

That was the first time when Putin commented on the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election, which many people consider a rematch between Trump and Biden, according to Trending Politics.

In addition to that, he also talked about Biden’s mental fitness.

“When I met with Biden in Switzerland – true, that was several years, three years ago – people were already saying he wasn’t up to it. I didn’t see anything of the kind,” Putin said.

He also defended Biden by referencing an incident where Biden banged his head while exiting a helicopter in June 2023.

“Well, which of us hasn’t banged his head somewhere?” Putin said.

He also talked about Trump, calling him a “non-systemic politician” who “has his own view on the topic of how the United States should develop relations with its allies.”

During the interview, Putin also talked about what he thought about the interview from last week with Carlson that took place at the Kremlin, revealing that Carlson, instead of doing his job, was just sitting there and occasionally asking soft-ball questions, Trending Politics reported.

“To be honest, I thought he would be more aggressive and ask tough questions. I was just not prepared for that. I wanted that because it would have given me the opportunity to respond sharply. Which, in my opinion, would have added certain specificity to the conversation, but he chose a different tactic,” he said.

Throughout the interview, Putin made a lot of false claims, like that Ukraine is an “artificial state,” Adolf Hitler was “forced” to invade Poland and Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s father was fighting during the Second World War, even though he was born on Dec. 23, 1947. Carlson never pushed back against any of the claims.

“He attempted to interrupt me several times, yet surprisingly, for a Western journalist, he proved patient. Listening to my lengthy replies, especially about history,” Putin said, adding that he, “honestly speaking,” didn’t “fully enjoy that interview.”

