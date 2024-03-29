Quantcast
Thursday, March 28, 2024

Mayorkas Impeachment Proceeds Despite Schumer and Democrats’ Threats

'The American people demand a secure border, an end to this crisis, and accountability for those responsible...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to media after a Senate Democratic policy luncheon, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA)  House Republicans have pressured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to convene the Senate for the impeachment trial of Alejandro Mayorkas, the embattled DHS secretary.

The impeachment trial is scheduled to be held on April 10, after passing the House on Jan. 28.

This news follows Senate Democrats’ contemplation of potentially disregarding the House-passed impeachment of Mayorkas, who stands as the only cabinet secretary to achieve such a humiliating distinction since 1876.

However, directly addressing these allegations, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., demanded in a letter to Schumer that the Senate hold a full trial and refrain from dismissing the charges preemptively. 

“We call upon you to fulfill your constitutional obligation to hold his trial,” Johnson wrote in a two-page letter sent on Thursday. “The American people demand a secure border, an end to this crisis, and accountability for those responsible.”

Schumer released a statement responding to the impeachment demands, hinting at the next steps.

“As we have said previously, after the House impeachment managers present the articles of impeachment to the Senate, Senators will be sworn in as jurors in the trial the next day,” he said, according to the New York Post.  

In the same statement, Schumer announced that Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, D-Wash., will preside over the trial proceedings. 

However, this does not necessarily mean that Americans will get to hear a trial, at least not just yet. According to the Post, one of the Democrats sworn in on the case could file a motion to dismiss the impeachment. To do so, Democrats only need a simple majority, which they already have. 

Shortly after the impeachment, it wasn’t immediately clear when Schumer would bring the impeachment trial to the Senate as lawmakers grappled with impeding government spending bills seeking to prevent a government shutdown.

Mayorkas was impeached on two counts for his handling of the chaos currently embroiling the southern border. 

One of the counts is related to his alleged refusal to uphold federal immigration law and deport illegal aliens from the nation. The second dealt with Mayorkas’s demonstrably false statements to Congress that the border was secure.  

Such claims directly contradict the skyrocketing border crossings, encounters, and influx of illegal aliens into cities across the states. 

The backlash stemming from the border chaos now threatens the re-election of President Joe Biden, who is also facing an impeachment inquiry on unrelated accusations.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Harvard Univ. Promotes Eco-Terrorism, Screens ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ Film
Next article
Red State Passes Bill to Oppose Globalists at WHO, UN, WEF

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com