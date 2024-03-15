Screw Impeachment: GOP Opts to Keep Biden, Play Long Game

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) House Republicans are debating whether to prepare criminal referrals against those implicated in the impeachment inquiry involving President Joe Biden, potentially paving the way for indictments in a new Republican administration.

The move arises from Republicans’ inability to gather sufficient votes to pass an impeachment resolution against the president, amid evidence suggesting his involvement in alleged influence-peddling schemes.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., disclosed this development to the New York Times on Thursday, stating he hasn’t heard any indication that his party is “anywhere close to having the votes” to hold Biden accountable.

Potential referrals may include allegations of crimes under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and Hunter Biden’s contentious business dealings with various foreign entities.

These referrals would also surpass Senate Democrats, who are currently threatening to ignore the historic impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas—the first cabinet secretary to face impeachment since 1876.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said he is open to the idea of criminal referrals, suggesting that if a Republican wins the 2024 presidential election, action could be taken.

“If Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice won’t take any potential criminal referrals seriously, then maybe the next president, with a new attorney general, will,” Comer told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on March 6.

🚨By participating in his family’s influence peddling schemes, Joe Biden abused his public office. @GOPoversight is working to ensure accountability, while also pressing for answers to inform legislative solutions to prevent this abuse of power.@SeanHannity @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ab339fMlcP — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) March 7, 2024

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has emerged as one of the voices advocating for these referrals, as reported by the Times. “He deserves them,” the Florida lawmaker said, referring to Biden.

“I don’t think that a sufficient number of Republicans hold the view I do that a bribe can be consummated through a payment to a family member,” Gaetz added.

Gaetz’s remarks emphasize evidence suggesting that the Biden family may have received payments from foreign governments, with a portion earmarked for the “Big Guy,” later revealed as Biden.

“The D.O.J. is about to change hands. It’s about to be under new management,” Gaetz continued, underscoring the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has emerged as the presumptive GOP nominee for the 2024 general election, where he is expected to face Biden.

Polls indicate that Trump could secure victory in the 2024 election.