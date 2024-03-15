Quantcast
Thursday, March 14, 2024

Screw Impeachment: GOP Opts to Keep Biden, Play Long Game

'The D.O.J. is about to change hands. It’s about to be under new management...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the campus of George Mason University in Manassas, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, to campaign for abortion rights, a top issue for Democrats in the upcoming presidential election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Republicans are debating whether to prepare criminal referrals against those implicated in the impeachment inquiry involving President Joe Biden, potentially paving the way for indictments in a new Republican administration. 

The move arises from Republicans’ inability to gather sufficient votes to pass an impeachment resolution against the president, amid evidence suggesting his involvement in alleged influence-peddling schemes. 

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., disclosed this development to the New York Times on Thursday, stating he hasn’t heard any indication that his party is “anywhere close to having the votes” to hold Biden accountable. 

Potential referrals may include allegations of crimes under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and Hunter Biden’s contentious business dealings with various foreign entities. 

These referrals would also surpass Senate Democrats, who are currently threatening to ignore the historic impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas—the first cabinet secretary to face impeachment since 1876. 

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said he is open to the idea of criminal referrals, suggesting that if a Republican wins the 2024 presidential election, action could be taken. 

“If Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice won’t take any potential criminal referrals seriously, then maybe the next president, with a new attorney general, will,” Comer told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on March 6.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has emerged as one of the voices advocating for these referrals, as reported by the Times. “He deserves them,” the Florida lawmaker said, referring to Biden. 

“I don’t think that a sufficient number of Republicans hold the view I do that a bribe can be consummated through a payment to a family member,” Gaetz added. 

Gaetz’s remarks emphasize evidence suggesting that the Biden family may have received payments from foreign governments, with a portion earmarked for the “Big Guy,” later revealed as Biden. 

“The D.O.J. is about to change hands. It’s about to be under new management,” Gaetz continued, underscoring the 2024 election. 

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has emerged as the presumptive GOP nominee for the 2024 general election, where he is expected to face Biden. 

Polls indicate that Trump could secure victory in the 2024 election.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Bernie Berates Fox Reporter for Asking about Proposed 4-Day Work Week

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com