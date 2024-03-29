Red State Passes Bill to Oppose Globalists at WHO, UN, WEF

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Louisiana Senate unanimously passed a bill on March 26, 2024, that would bar the three leading globalist organizations — the World Health Organization, the United Nations and the World Economic Forum — from exerting power in and over the state.

Senate Bill 133 stated that it would ensure that the globalist organizations would “have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana.”

The proposed law that was authored by Republican state Sens. Valarie Hodges and Thomas A. Pressly and state Rep. Kathy Edmonston would further prohibit Louisiana and all governmental entities in the state from implementing or enforcing rules, regulations, fees, tax policies or “mandate[s] of any kind” that are connected to the globalist organizations, Blaze Media reported.

SB133 “comes after years of attempts to secure our state sovereignty from the overreaching hands of the WHO, UN, and WEF,” according to Hodges who represents District 13.

“We have watched a horror story unfold in front of us as time has shown that the ‘recommendations’ and coercive regulations from outside organizations such as the WHO have harmed hundreds of thousands of Americans who took a vaccine that they were told was safe and effective,” Hodges said.

Hodges continued explaining why it was important to pass the bill.

“Now, we are witnessing severe, long-term side effects and countless deaths because the ‘experts’ were wrong. These organizations coerced and strong-armed Americans into medical decisions without clinical trials or long-term studies,” Hodges said.

Hodges also pointed out that it was especially critical to act now since Republicans control the legislature and the governor’s mansion.

The news source reported that the law would go into effect on Aug. 1, 2024, if the House of Representatives passes it and Republican Gov. Jeff Landry ultimately ratifies it.

Pressly responded to the news on social media.

“On to the House! Grateful to my Senate colleagues for recognizing the importance of sovereignty in our decision-making and passing this bill without opposition. State laws should be made by our state’s elected officials, not international organizations,” he said.